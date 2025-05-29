In Boston, prosecution rests in Karen Read's murder retrial

Trending
May 29, 2025 / 2:10 PM

By Doug Cunningham
The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the Karen Read murder retrial. She's accused in the death of her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024. Photo courtesy St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office/Wikimedia Commons
May 29 (UPI) -- The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the Karen Read murder retrial. She's accused in the death of her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The first trial ended with a hung jury.

Prosecutors played her own words in court that questioned whether she may have "clipped" O'Keefe in the knee with her SUV. He was killed when struck by the SUV during a snowstorm Jan. 29, 2022.

She's charged with hitting O'Keefe with the vehicle after a night of drinking.

As she left the courthouse Thursday, Read called her prosecution "unjust" and said her defense presentation is likely to last one and a half to two weeks.

The prosecution presented video clips from an April 10, 2024, interview done for a documentary series on the case.

In one of them, Read said, "So, I thought, could I have run him over? Did he try to get me as I was leaving, and I didn't know it? I always have the music blasting. It's snowing. I had the wipers going, the heater blasting. Did he come and hit the back of my car, and I hit him in the knee, and he was drunk and passed out and (he) asphyxiated or something ..."

Prosecutors contend that Read hit O'Keefe with her SUV in a drunken rage, then left him to die in the snow outside the home of another police officer.

She had dropped O'Keefe off at that home.

She is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crime.

Read's attorneys maintain she's being framed in a law enforcement conspiracy.

They have tried to create reasonable doubt of guilt by suggesting O'Keefe was beaten at the address where he was left and also attacked by the homeowner's dog.

On April 28 the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Read's petition for a writ of certiorari, refusing to review her case.

Read tried to get her charges dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

Read allegedly backed into O'Keefe with her SUV.

The judge declared a mistrial in July 2024 when the jury reached an impasse.

