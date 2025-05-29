Judge blocks Trump administration order against Harvard's foreign student enrollment

The Harvard University crest adorns a gate on the school's campus in Allston, Mass., in April. A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Thursday from its attempt to deny Harvard University's ability to admit international students. File Photo by CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Thursday from its attempt to deny Harvard University's ability to admit international students.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said in a hearing she plans to issue a preliminary injunction requested by Harvard and then extended a temporary restraining order that stops the administration from any attempt to follow through on its threat.

Twenty-seven percent of Harvard's student body consists of foreign students, and it filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration last week after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the termination of the school's Student and Exchange Visitor Program, or SEVP certification.

Noem said in a press release last week, "This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."

Her order also stated that foreign students at Harvard would need to transfer or lose their legal status.

The Harvard International Office's Director of Immigration Services Maureen Martin filed a supplemental declaration in addition to the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, and among the concerns listed in the suit, she wrote: "As a result of the revocation notice, students and faculty alike have expressed profound fear, concern, and confusion. Faculty members and administrators have been inundated with questions from current international students and scholars about their status and options."

CNN reported that Burroughs told the lawyers for both Harvard and the Trump administration to agree upon how to keep the student visa program in place, to which she added, "It doesn't need to be draconian, but I want to make sure it's worded in such a way that nothing changes."

The Trump administration has also focused on Harvard's finances in addition to the effort to block the enrollment of foreign students, as it announced Tuesday it plans to cancel all its contracts with Harvard University.