Baylor defensive lineman killed in Mississippi shooting

May 29 (UPI) -- A Baylor defensive lineman for Baylor University died Wednesday following a shooting in Mississippi, according to his football team and reports.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor family," Mack Rhoades IV, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at Baylor, and Dave Aranda, the school's football coach, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and all those who loved him."

Foster, 18, died early Wednesday at the Delta Health Center in Greenville, Miss., the Clarion Ledger reported.

The Greenville Police Department told the local newspaper that officers had responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:11 a.m. local time at 1800 East Alexander St., where they found a male in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting and information about a potential suspect were not mentioned.

Foster was a native of Greenville and was listed as 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 292 pounds. He attended St. Joseph High School, located in Greenville.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a young life in our community," St. Joseph said in a statement on Facebook.

"We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Alex Foster, a graduate of our school."