Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham

May 29 (UPI) -- Pediatrician Annie Andrews on Thursday declared she is running for U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

In a colorful X post, Andrews said, "I'm Dr. Annie Andrews. I'm a pediatrician, not a politician. But either way I know how to handle people who are full of sh*t. Today I am announcing my campaign for US Senate to replace Lindsey Graham."

In her campaign launch You Tube video, she highlighted her concern for children's health, criticizing the Trump administration's handling of health issues.

Her video featured video clips of Sen. Graham highlighting Graham's flip-flops on support for President Donald Trump.

"You know how you make America great again?," Graham said. "Tell Donald Trump to go to hell."

That was followed by Graham saying, "I like the president. I want ot help him, I hope he's successful."

In another clip, Graham chastises media for allegedly trying to paint Trump as some kind of "kook," followed by Graham saying, "I think he's a kook. He's not fit to be president."

Andrews called that embarrassing.

She told The Hill in an interview that Graham has been in office half her life and is inconsistent ideologically and doesn't believe in or stand for anything "other than himself."

"Lindsey Graham will take food off of kids' plates ... let prices spiral out of control, gut our nation's Medicaid program, which is the largest insurer for children, just so he can cut taxes for billionaires and his donors and special interests," Andrews said.

In a statement, Graham Campaign Manager Mark Knoop said, "The more effective you are in helping enact President Trump's agenda, the more Democrats want to take you down."

Knoop accused Andrews of pushing "a radical liberal agenda."

Andrews ran for a House seat in 2022. She lost to Rep. Nancy Mace by almost 14 points.

Andrews said she is focused in this Senate race on the same things she fought for in 2022.

She said her agenda is to achieve "access to quality, affordable health care," to give every child in South Carolina a quality public education, and to do more for families who are juggling multiple jobs just to make ends meet."