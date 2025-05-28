Trending
U.S. News
May 28, 2025 / 12:23 AM

U.S. warns Americans against travel to Venezuela

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The Department of State under Secretary Marco Rubio on Tuesday issued a travel advisory warning Americans against travel to Venezuela. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The Department of State under Secretary Marco Rubio on Tuesday issued a travel advisory warning Americans against travel to Venezuela. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- The United States is warning Americans against travel to Venezuela as the Trump administration states more U.S. nationals are wrongfully detained by Caracas than by any other government.

The State Department on Tuesday issued its highest Travel Advisory -- Level 4: Do Not Travel -- for Venezuela, citing "severe risks to Americans" including wrongful detention, torture while in custody, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, civil unrest and poor health infrastructure.

"More U.S. nationals are currently wrongfully detained in Venezuela than in any other country," the alert states. "Other foreign nationals in Venezuela are also frequently unjustly detained. U.S. citizens in Venezuela should depart immediately."

During a press conference Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that the alert is not just for Venezuela, but also for nearby border regions.

Related

"I cannot emphasize enough the gravity of this warning," she said.

She would not reveal how many Americans are currently wrongfully detained in Venezuela, stating those figures are "a national security dynamic."

Americans often travel to Venezuela to see loved ones or spouses' families, but they face the same risks of detention as other travelers. Their family members are often detained alongside them, the State Department said.

A statement from a State Department spokesperson warned that there are no U.S. embassy or consulate operating in Venezuela, where authorities do not notify the U.S. government when U.S. citizens are detained nor do they allow U.S. officials to visit them. Detainees, it said, are frequently denied access to family and legal counsel and the United States cannot provide routine or emergency consular assistance.

"U.S. citizens in Venezuela face a significant and growing risk of wrongful detention," the State Department said. "Venezuelan security forces have detained U.S. citizens for up to five years without respect to due process, in harsh conditions -- including torture -- frequently based solely on their U.S. nationality or U.S. passport."

The Trump administration has secured the release of several Americans the State Department has labeled as wrongfully detained.

Last week, Richard Grenell, Trump's special presidential envoy for special missions and the appointed president of the Kennedy Center, announced that U.S. Air Force veteran Joseph St. Clair had been released from Venezuelan custody and was on his way home.

In February, the Trump administration secured the release of six Americans who had been wrongly detained in Venezuela for several months.

Latest Headlines

NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
May 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday that 'excessive grinding' during maintenance work is what caused an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737's left landing gear to collapse upon landing in Southern California
Trump to pardon ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump to pardon ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
May 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, former television stars serving lengthy prison terms after being found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and committing tax evasion.
NTSB finds broken support piece on Delta plane's failed landing gear
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NTSB finds broken support piece on Delta plane's failed landing gear
May 27 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717, which landed "nose down" two years ago at North Carolina's Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, failed to lower its landing gear because of a fractured support piece, the NTSB has found.
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations to 'third countries'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations to 'third countries'
May 27 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to make it easier for officials to deport convicted criminals to South Sudan and other countries that are not their nations of origin.
Salesforce agrees to buy Informatica for $8B
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Salesforce agrees to buy Informatica for $8B
May 27 (UPI) -- Officials at San Francisco-based Salesforce have agreed to pay $8 billion to buy tech firm Informatica.
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
May 27 (UPI) -- Human genetics testing firm 23andMe announced Tuesday it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq and deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll
May 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a Trump administration bid to kill New York City's congestion toll program. The program imposes a significant daily charge on vehicles entering Manhattan.
Walmart fined for shipping 'realistic' toy guns to New York
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Walmart fined for shipping 'realistic' toy guns to New York
May 27 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart will pay a $16,000 fine for shipping realistic toy guns to New York buyers in violation of state law, state Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday.
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
May 27 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs beat his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for having a relationship with another rapper, whom he threatened to kill, former assistant Capricorn Clark testified on Tuesday.
CDC drops COVID-19 shots for healthy kids, pregnant women
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CDC drops COVID-19 shots for healthy kids, pregnant women
May 27 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the CDC has removed the COVID-19 vaccine from its recommended immunization list "for healthy children and healthy pregnant women."

Trending Stories

Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
Britain's King Charles III calls Canada 'strong and free' in speech
Britain's King Charles III calls Canada 'strong and free' in speech
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

Follow Us