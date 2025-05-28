AI chipmaker Nvidia to report first-quarter earnings on Wednesday

May 28 (UPI) -- Nvidia officials have scheduled a 5 p.m. EDT first-quarter earnings report that many expect to reflect the Trump administration's restrictions on trade with China.

The artificial intelligence firm is expected to show increased earnings from a year ago, when it posted adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share on $26.04 billion in sales during the quarter that ended on April 27, Investor's Business Daily reported.

Analysts queried by FactSet anticipate Nvidia to report adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share and $43.34 billion in sales during the first quarter this year.

Others suggest the AI chipmaker will report 93 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $43.31 billion in sales, CNBC reported.

Analysts anticipate improved numbers during the second quarter with projected adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share and nearly $46 billion in sales.

The effect of the Trump administration's restrictions on trade with China should be known better after the Wednesday earnings report by Nvidia.

The Trump administration on April 9 notified Nvidia that it is requiring the chipmaker to obtain an export license for its H20 chip that is designed specifically for use in China's market.

The chip is a specially designed version of Nvidia's popular Hopper AI chips and is intended to comply with U.S. trade restrictions.

The Nvidia earnings report also comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it is maintaining the Fed's lending rate of 4.25% to 4.5%.

The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee met earlier in the month and agreed that President Donald Trump's tariffs policy and other inflationary pressures could trigger a rise in inflation.

Despite such concerns, Nvidia is expected to announce increased first-quarter earnings.

Meanwhile, the Dow closed down more than 200 points at the end of trading on Wednesday.