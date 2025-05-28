Trending
U.S. News
May 28, 2025 / 8:43 PM

Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said the nation's universities must abide by the Civil Rights Act and do a better job of vetting international student activists and professors who teach ideology instead of subject matter during a Wednesday morning interview with CNBC. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said the nation's universities must abide by the Civil Rights Act and do a better job of vetting international student activists and professors who teach ideology instead of subject matter during a Wednesday morning interview with CNBC. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Federal funding could be withheld from U.S. universities that don't abide by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Wednesday.

McMahon was interviewed by CNBC on Wednesday morning regarding President Donald Trump's call to withhold all federal funding to Harvard University, threatening to revoke its non-profit status for failing to protect Jewish students and halting its intake of international students.

"When we looked at different aspects of what Harvard was doing relative to anti-Semitism on its campuses, they were not enforcing Title VI the way it should be," McMahon told CNBC.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance," according to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

"If a recipient of federal assistance is found to have discriminated and voluntary compliance cannot be achieved, the federal agency providing the assistance should either initiate fund termination proceedings or refer the matter to the Department of Justice for appropriate legal action," the DOJ says.

McMahon said the Trump administration had conversations with Harvard President Alan Garber and anticipated more conversations, but the university filed a federal lawsuit against the administration.

McMahon said it's important for the administration to "call attention" to what Harvard and other universities are doing

Harvard has a $53 billion endowment that it has invested and draws annual returns of between 5% and 10%, she said.

"That's billions of dollars," McMahon said, adding that Trump might consider increasing the endowment tax on universities.

"That's something that the American public can wrap its head around," she said. "There are a lot of issues that we'd like to look at, and we'd like to continue to talk to Harvard."

The CNBC interviewer asked McMahon if she agrees the federal government should vet international students by reviewing their social media posts, which the Trump administration has proposed.

McMahon said she doesn't know the criteria that the State or Homeland Security departments are considering to vet international students seeking visas to study in the United States.

"The president certainly has great concerns," she said.

"There are foreign students who come to this country ... who help create this unrest," McMahon explained.

"There are activists who come in," she continued. "There are professors that are hired and brought in who are teaching ideology more than they are subject matter."

She said it's important to know what the backgrounds and ideologies of international students and professors might be prior to the arrival at college campuses in the United States

As the interview opened, McMahon said universities "should continue to be able to do research as long as they're abiding by the laws and are in sync ... with the administration and what the administration is trying to accomplish, but primarily abiding by the laws.

That comment drew strong rebukes from some media outlets.

Gizmodo accused the Trump administration of continuing an "attack on higher education."

Rolling Stone ran a headline claiming McMahon said Harvard needs to be in sync "with Trump's political goals" after the Trump administration cut off all contracts with Harvard.

"The Trump administration is warning the nation's universities that their federal funding and research grants will only remain safe if the school is compliant with the goals of the Trump administration," Rolling Stone reported.

The entertainment magazine accused the administration of attempting to "force Harvard -- and other prominent American universities -- to surrender their academic independence and accept government oversight in respect to their curriculums, staffing decisions and student body."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judges block Trump's unilateral tariffs on most trading partners
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Judges block Trump's unilateral tariffs on most trading partners
May 28 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel on Wednesday struck down President Donald Trump's unilateral tariffs, including 10% imposed on most U.S. trading partners, calling them "contrary to law."
Trump pardons ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump pardons ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
May 27 (UPI) -- Reality star Todd Chrisley is out of prison and his wife, Julie, to be released after President Donald Trump pardoned the couple who were being found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and committing tax evasion
E.l.f Beauty to acquire Hailey Bieber's Rhode in $1 billion deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
E.l.f Beauty to acquire Hailey Bieber's Rhode in $1 billion deal
May 28 (UPI) -- E.l.f. Beauty announced Wednesday it will acquire Hailey Bieber's three-year-old beauty company Rhode for $1 billion.
Crypto has a champion in the White House, Vance tells bitcoin conference
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Crypto has a champion in the White House, Vance tells bitcoin conference
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is a strong ally for the growing cryptocurrency industry, Vice President JD Vance told attendees at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Emil Bove, a high-ranking official in the Justice Department and one of his former defense attorneys, to become a federal appeals court judge.
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
May 28 (UPI) -- Nvidia officials have scheduled a 5 p.m. EDT first-quarter earnings report that many expect to reflect the Trump administration's restrictions on trade with China.
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he will consider pardoning six men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because of tough COIVD-19 restrictions in the state.
Fannie Mae joins Palantir to launch AI-run mortgage fraud unit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fannie Mae joins Palantir to launch AI-run mortgage fraud unit
May 28 (UPI) -- Financial giant Fannie Mae will launch its AI-powered unit to detect and prevent mortgage fraud in a partnership with AI software company Palantir.
19-year-old man arrested in Connecticut mall shooting that wounded 5 bystanders
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
19-year-old man arrested in Connecticut mall shooting that wounded 5 bystanders
May 28 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut say 19-year-old suspect Tajuan Washington allegedly shot five people at a mall and was arrested Wednesday.
GameStop invests $500M+ in bitcoin
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GameStop invests $500M+ in bitcoin
May 28 (UPI) -- Video game seller GameStop announced it has bought 4,710 bitcoins worth almost $513 million as part of its strategy to invest in cryptocurrency.

Trending Stories

Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
Israeli warplanes again strike Houthi-controlled Sanaa int'l airport
Israeli warplanes again strike Houthi-controlled Sanaa int'l airport

Follow Us