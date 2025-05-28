Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act

May 28 (UPI) -- Federal funding could be withheld from U.S. universities that don't abide by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Wednesday.

McMahon was interviewed by CNBC on Wednesday morning regarding President Donald Trump's call to withhold all federal funding to Harvard University, threatening to revoke its non-profit status for failing to protect Jewish students and halting its intake of international students.

"When we looked at different aspects of what Harvard was doing relative to anti-Semitism on its campuses, they were not enforcing Title VI the way it should be," McMahon told CNBC.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance," according to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

"If a recipient of federal assistance is found to have discriminated and voluntary compliance cannot be achieved, the federal agency providing the assistance should either initiate fund termination proceedings or refer the matter to the Department of Justice for appropriate legal action," the DOJ says.

McMahon said the Trump administration had conversations with Harvard President Alan Garber and anticipated more conversations, but the university filed a federal lawsuit against the administration.

McMahon said it's important for the administration to "call attention" to what Harvard and other universities are doing

Harvard has a $53 billion endowment that it has invested and draws annual returns of between 5% and 10%, she said.

"That's billions of dollars," McMahon said, adding that Trump might consider increasing the endowment tax on universities.

"That's something that the American public can wrap its head around," she said. "There are a lot of issues that we'd like to look at, and we'd like to continue to talk to Harvard."

The CNBC interviewer asked McMahon if she agrees the federal government should vet international students by reviewing their social media posts, which the Trump administration has proposed.

McMahon said she doesn't know the criteria that the State or Homeland Security departments are considering to vet international students seeking visas to study in the United States.

"The president certainly has great concerns," she said.

"There are foreign students who come to this country ... who help create this unrest," McMahon explained.

"There are activists who come in," she continued. "There are professors that are hired and brought in who are teaching ideology more than they are subject matter."

She said it's important to know what the backgrounds and ideologies of international students and professors might be prior to the arrival at college campuses in the United States

As the interview opened, McMahon said universities "should continue to be able to do research as long as they're abiding by the laws and are in sync ... with the administration and what the administration is trying to accomplish, but primarily abiding by the laws.

That comment drew strong rebukes from some media outlets.

Gizmodo accused the Trump administration of continuing an "attack on higher education."

Rolling Stone ran a headline claiming McMahon said Harvard needs to be in sync "with Trump's political goals" after the Trump administration cut off all contracts with Harvard.

"The Trump administration is warning the nation's universities that their federal funding and research grants will only remain safe if the school is compliant with the goals of the Trump administration," Rolling Stone reported.

The entertainment magazine accused the administration of attempting to "force Harvard -- and other prominent American universities -- to surrender their academic independence and accept government oversight in respect to their curriculums, staffing decisions and student body."