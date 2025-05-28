Trending
U.S. News
May 28, 2025 / 1:40 AM

Trump admin. sues North Carolina over voter registration records

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The Justice Department under U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sued North Carolina on Tuesday, accusing the state of failing to maintain accurate voter registration records. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
The Justice Department under U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sued North Carolina on Tuesday, accusing the state of failing to maintain accurate voter registration records. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing North Carolina and the state's Board of Elections on accusations of maintaining voter registration records that include voters who did not provide required identifying information, in violation of federal law.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging the defendants violated the Help America Vote Act of 2002 by using a state voter registration form that did not "explicitly require" a voter to provide a driver's license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Those who filled out the form, without providing the identifying information, were then added to the voter registration record.

HAVA was sweeping voter reform legislation that included updated voter identification procedures. Under the law, a voter registration application must include either the applicant's driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Related

The lawsuit alleges that a "significant number" of North Carolina voters who did not provide the required identifying information were registered to vote by election officials.

"Accurate voter registration rolls are critical to ensure that elections in North Carolina are conducted fairly, accurately and without fraud," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement. "The Department of Justice will not hesitate to file suit against jurisdictions that maintain inaccurate voter registration rolls in violation of federal voting laws."

The lawsuit comes after Jefferson Griffin, a Republican Court of Appeals judge, finally conceded defeat to his Democratic opponent for North Carolina's state Supreme Court seat earlier this month, following six months of litigation over the legality of tens of thousands of votes cast in the election.

Griffin lost to Associate Justice Allison Riggs by 734 votes and sought to have some 60,000 ballots in six Democratic-leaning counties rejected on the same grounds that the Justice Department cited in its lawsuit on Wednesday -- the ballots were cast by voters, mostly in the military or overseas, who did not provide photo ID or an ID exception form.

Democrats accused him of attempting to steal the election, and the state's high court ruled to uphold the validity of the votes cast.

With Riggs' victory, the state's Supreme Court maintains a 5-2 Republican majority.

Latest Headlines

U.S. warns Americans against travel to Venezuela
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. warns Americans against travel to Venezuela
May 28 (UPI) -- The United States is warning Americans against travel to Venezuela as the Trump administration states more U.S. nationals are wrongfully detained by Caracas than by any other government.
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
May 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday that 'excessive grinding' during maintenance work is what caused an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737's left landing gear to collapse upon landing in Southern California
Trump to pardon ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump to pardon ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
May 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, former television stars serving lengthy prison terms after being found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and committing tax evasion.
NTSB finds broken support piece on Delta plane's failed landing gear
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NTSB finds broken support piece on Delta plane's failed landing gear
May 27 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717, which landed "nose down" two years ago at North Carolina's Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, failed to lower its landing gear because of a fractured support piece, the NTSB has found.
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations to 'third countries'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations to 'third countries'
May 27 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to make it easier for officials to deport convicted criminals to South Sudan and other countries that are not their nations of origin.
Salesforce agrees to buy Informatica for $8B
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Salesforce agrees to buy Informatica for $8B
May 27 (UPI) -- Officials at San Francisco-based Salesforce have agreed to pay $8 billion to buy tech firm Informatica.
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
May 27 (UPI) -- Human genetics testing firm 23andMe announced Tuesday it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq and deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll
May 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a Trump administration bid to kill New York City's congestion toll program. The program imposes a significant daily charge on vehicles entering Manhattan.
Walmart fined for shipping 'realistic' toy guns to New York
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Walmart fined for shipping 'realistic' toy guns to New York
May 27 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart will pay a $16,000 fine for shipping realistic toy guns to New York buyers in violation of state law, state Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday.
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
May 27 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs beat his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for having a relationship with another rapper, whom he threatened to kill, former assistant Capricorn Clark testified on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
Britain's King Charles III calls Canada 'strong and free' in speech
Britain's King Charles III calls Canada 'strong and free' in speech
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

Follow Us