Trump admin. sues North Carolina over voter registration records

May 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing North Carolina and the state's Board of Elections on accusations of maintaining voter registration records that include voters who did not provide required identifying information, in violation of federal law.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging the defendants violated the Help America Vote Act of 2002 by using a state voter registration form that did not "explicitly require" a voter to provide a driver's license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Those who filled out the form, without providing the identifying information, were then added to the voter registration record.

HAVA was sweeping voter reform legislation that included updated voter identification procedures. Under the law, a voter registration application must include either the applicant's driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

The lawsuit alleges that a "significant number" of North Carolina voters who did not provide the required identifying information were registered to vote by election officials.

"Accurate voter registration rolls are critical to ensure that elections in North Carolina are conducted fairly, accurately and without fraud," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement. "The Department of Justice will not hesitate to file suit against jurisdictions that maintain inaccurate voter registration rolls in violation of federal voting laws."

The lawsuit comes after Jefferson Griffin, a Republican Court of Appeals judge, finally conceded defeat to his Democratic opponent for North Carolina's state Supreme Court seat earlier this month, following six months of litigation over the legality of tens of thousands of votes cast in the election.

Griffin lost to Associate Justice Allison Riggs by 734 votes and sought to have some 60,000 ballots in six Democratic-leaning counties rejected on the same grounds that the Justice Department cited in its lawsuit on Wednesday -- the ballots were cast by voters, mostly in the military or overseas, who did not provide photo ID or an ID exception form.

Democrats accused him of attempting to steal the election, and the state's high court ruled to uphold the validity of the votes cast.

With Riggs' victory, the state's Supreme Court maintains a 5-2 Republican majority.