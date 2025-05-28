Trending
U.S. News
May 28, 2025 / 6:51 PM

Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Emil Bove was a defense attorney for Donald Trump, including in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York in 2024. File Photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI
1 of 2 | Emil Bove was a defense attorney for Donald Trump, including in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York in 2024. File Photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Emil Bove, a high-ranking official in the Justice Department and one of his former defense attorneys, to become a federal appeals court judge.

In posts on Truth Special, Trump selected Bove, 44, for the 3rd circuit and five others to serve as federal district judges in Florida. All of these selections must be confirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in a majority vote.

The 3rd Circuit hears appeals from district courts in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the Virgin Islands.

"Emil is SMART, TOUGH, and respected by everyone," Trump wrote. "He will end the Weaponization of Justice, restore the Rule of Law, and do anything else that is necessary to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Emil Bove will never let you down."

Related

Bove represented Trump after he was indicted and then convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York stemming from a hush money deal with a porn actor.

In the case in Manhattan, Bove worked with Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche to represent Trump, who became the first former president to be convicted. After Trump was elected president, sentencing in state court was put on hold.

Bove also represented Trump in his two federal prosecutions brought by special counsel Jack Smith on retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The cases were dismissed after Trump won the election.

When Trump became president again, Bove served as DOJ's acting No. 2 official until Blanche was confirmed by the Senate. Bove then worked as Blanche's deputy.

While in the interim role, Bove purged career law enforcement officials in the DOJ and FBI.

He also dropped the criminal corruption prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams in exchange for his support on immigration enforcement.

"Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the Indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions," Judge Dale Ho said in his ruling in dismissing the case against Adams.

Before going into private practice, Bove served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York from 2012-2021. He handled terrorism, espionage and narcotics cases, including the indictment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He never has served as a judge in the state or federal level.

Bove is a graduate of Georgetown Law after receiving his undergraduate degree in public policy and economics at the State University of New York at Albany.

His father, Emil Bove Jr., served as an assistant New York attorney general.

Ed Artau, a Florida state appeals judge, was nominated as a district judge in the Southern District of Florida. He allowed Trump to proceed with his defamation case against Pulitzer Prize Board members.

Trump nominated four Florida residents to serve as judges in the Middle District of Florida: U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle Dudek, Florida Chief Deputy Attorney General John Guard, and Court of Appeals Judges Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe and Jordan Pratt.

Latest Headlines

Crypto has a champion in the White House, Vance tells bitcoin conference
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Crypto has a champion in the White House, Vance tells bitcoin conference
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is a strong ally for the growing cryptocurrency industry, Vice President JD Vance told attendees at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
May 28 (UPI) -- Nvidia officials have scheduled a 5 p.m. EDT first-quarter earnings report that many expect to reflect the Trump administration's restrictions on trade with China.
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he will consider pardoning six men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because of tough COIVD-19 restrictions in the state.
Fannie Mae joins Palantir to launch AI-run mortgage fraud unit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fannie Mae joins Palantir to launch AI-run mortgage fraud unit
May 28 (UPI) -- Financial giant Fannie Mae will launch its AI-powered unit to detect and prevent mortgage fraud in a partnership with AI software company Palantir.
19-year-old man arrested in Connecticut mall shooting that wounded 5 bystanders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
19-year-old man arrested in Connecticut mall shooting that wounded 5 bystanders
May 28 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut say 19-year-old suspect Tajuan Washington allegedly shot five people at a mall and was arrested Wednesday.
GameStop invests $500M+ in bitcoin
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GameStop invests $500M+ in bitcoin
May 28 (UPI) -- Video game seller GameStop announced it has bought 4,710 bitcoins worth almost $513 million as part of its strategy to invest in cryptocurrency.
Data breach affects 38,000 UChicago Medicine patients
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Data breach affects 38,000 UChicago Medicine patients
May 28 (UPI) -- A University of Chicago Medicine Medical group cybersecurity breach in July may have exposed personal information of 38,000 patients.
Rubio announces new visa policy as U.S. halts student visa applications
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rubio announces new visa policy as U.S. halts student visa applications
May 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration ordered a hold on any new interviews of foreign student visa applications as it considers expanded vetting of applicants' social media accounts.
Trump withdraws warning against cryptocurrency 401(k) retirement investing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump withdraws warning against cryptocurrency 401(k) retirement investing
May 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday revoked Biden-era guidance on cryptocurrency-related 401 (k) plans and other digital assets.
Instacart appoints business chief Chris Rogers its new CEO
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Instacart appoints business chief Chris Rogers its new CEO
May 28 (UPI) -- Instacart named its new CEO Wednesday weeks after it was revealed CEO Fidju Simo will depart to OpenAI.

Trending Stories

Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
Israeli warplanes again strike Houthi-controlled Sanaa int'l airport
Israeli warplanes again strike Houthi-controlled Sanaa int'l airport
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
Trump withdraws warning against cryptocurrency 401(k) retirement investing
Trump withdraws warning against cryptocurrency 401(k) retirement investing

Follow Us