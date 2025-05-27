Trending
U.S. News
May 27, 2025 / 11:19 PM / Updated at 8:18 PM

Trump pardons ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

By Allen Cone & Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump pardoned former TV personalities Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
President Donald Trump pardoned former TV personalities Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Reality star Todd Chrisley is out of prison and his wife, Julie, was to be released Wednesday night after President Donald Trump pardoned the couple who were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and committing tax evasion

They have been prisoners at a minimum-security prison in Pensacola since January 2023 after their conviction in federal court in Atlanta in November 2022.

On Tuesday, Trump personally told two of their adult children he was planning to pardon them.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, posted an image on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, appearing to show Trump signing and posing with the pardon.

Savannah Chrisley appeared outside the federal prison.

"This process has been absolutely insane," she tearfully told reporters. "I'm just so grateful that I'm going to leave here with my dad.

"I've literally been here since 2 a.m. I didn't bring clothes or a toothbrush. I'm just a daughter who wants to take my dad home."

Savannah Chrisley had sought pardons of her parents, and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

"I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home," the 27-year-old said in a video to her 2.9 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

Their son, Chase Chrisley, also thanked the president for pardoning his parents.

"Our rocks are back!!" he posted to his 1.3 million followers on Instagram. "Thank you to Mr. President @realdonaldtrump @potus for making a remarkable decision and bringing our family back together! We love, support and thank you Mr. President! God Bless you and your entire family! Continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!"

Alex Little, an attorney for the Chrisleys, said last week that he did not know why Trump chose to pardon his clients this week.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison and Julie Chrisley sentenced to seven. Both sentences came with three years' supervised release.

The couple, known as the "Trumps of the South," gained fame through their Chrisley Knows Best reality show in which they flaunted their wealth. They were found guilty in 2022 of manipulating financial records to make it appear as if they were wealthier than they really were, when applying for more than $30 million in loans from 2007 to 2012.

In a video excerpt published on X by a White House aide of a phone call Tuesday between Trump and the jailed couple's adult children, the president is heard stating, "Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do that by tomorrow."

"I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life."

"Mr. President, I just want to say thank you for bringing my parents back," Grayson Chrisley is heard responding.

"Yeah, well, they were given a pretty harsh treatment from what I'm hearing," Trump replied.

Margo Martin, the White House aide who published the clip online, said in the caption that Trump will be granting them "full pardons."

"Trump Knows Best!" she added.

The Conservative Political Action Conference said in a statement that it "appreciates" Trump's pardoning of Todd and Julie Chrisley, the parents of its Nolan Center for Justice senior fellow, Savannah Chrisley, who was on the phone call Tuesday with Trump.

"The Chrisleys were targeted by weaponized prosecutors who abused the power granted to them by our criminal justice system," CPAC said in a statement.

"Thank you to President Trump for restoring order and integrity to the justice system."

According to prosecutors, the Chrisleys spent money they defrauded from banks to purchase luxury cars, real estate and travel, and then used new fraudulent loans to pay off the old loans.

They were also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from $20 million in debt. On top of the conspiracy to defraud banks, they were found guilty of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. Julie Chrisley also was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has used his executive powers to punish political adversaries with executive orders and to seemingly reward convicted friends, supporters and donors with presidential pardons.

On Monday, Trump pardoned disgraced former Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins, who was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment after a federal court found he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to appoint local businessmen as auxiliary deputy sheriffs. The president described Jenkins as being a victim of a "corrupt and weaponized Biden" Department of Justice.

Last month, Trump pardoned Paul Walczak, a former nursing home executive who was sentenced to 18 months in jail for tax crimes and whose mother had raised millions for the New York real estate mogul's campaigns.

In March, he also pardoned Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in 2022 for a scheme to defraud a Native American community. However, he testified against the Biden family during the Republicans' failed investigation to try and impeach former President Joe Biden.

