Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet

May 28 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested two people, one accused of fatally striking a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet with a jet ski on a northern Texas lake over the weekend and a male who allegedly helped her flee the scene.

Ava Moore, 18, was killed when she was struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Lake Grapevine on Sunday. The suspect was then seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle with a male companion. Their vehicle allegedly struck a second vehicle as they drove away.

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a statement that Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez had been arrested for killing Moore. The male, who was not identified, has also been arrested, he said.

According to Paxton, the two suspects were undocumented immigrants. He said Gonzalez was a native of Venezuela.

"Ava Moore's senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place," Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement.

"My heart breaks for Ava's family and friends and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy."

His office said the arrests were made by the attorney general's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, which was working with law enforcement agents from Texas Parks and Wildlife, Grapevine Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"My office will continue to work with local, state and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava," Paxton said.

The U.S. Air Force Academy confirmed in a statement that Moore was a cadet candidate who had graduated from U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19 and had accepted an appointment to join the academy as a member of the Class of 2029.

"We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend -- Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met," Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said.

"Ava's constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team."

Moore's death comes amid heightened scrutiny of noncitizens during the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.