Trending
U.S. News
May 28, 2025 / 11:48 AM

Ford recalls 1.075 million vehicles for rear camera software issue

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Ford is recalling over a million vehicles for rearview camera issues that could increase the risk of crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the cameras could freeze or display no image. A software fix will remedy the issue but won't be available until third quarter of this year. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Ford is recalling over a million vehicles for rearview camera issues that could increase the risk of crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the cameras could freeze or display no image. A software fix will remedy the issue but won't be available until third quarter of this year. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than a million vehicles for rearview camera issues that could increase the risk of crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the cameras could present a frozen or missing rearview camera image. It potentially affects 1,075,299 Ford vehicles.

"A software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display when the vehicle is in reverse," the NHTSA said in a statement.

The fix is an accessory protocol interface module software update that won't be available until the third quarter of 2025.

Ford said it is unaware of any recall-related injuries reported so far.

But the company acknowledged in a document that "Ford is aware of one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage."

Owners will be mailed recall notification letters June 16, 2025 and a second letter will go out once the software remedy is available.

The APIM software update will be free and over-the-air.

Affected models include certain 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, 2021-2024 Edge, 2023-2024 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, 2024 Ranger, Mustang, 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus, 2022-2024 Navigator, and 2023-2024 Corsair vehicles.

Owners of the recalled vehicles can call Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

The recall number is 25S49.

Owners can also contact NHTSA's hotline at 1-888-327-4286, 1-888-275-9171 or online at www.nhtsa.gov.

In November NHTSA levied a $165 million penalty against Ford for mishandling a 2020 recall for defective rear view cameras. It was the second-largest penalty NHTSA has imposed, exceeded only by the $1 billion against Takata for defective airbags.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge grants DOGE access to sensitive U.S. Treasury payment data
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Judge grants DOGE access to sensitive U.S. Treasury payment data
May 28 (UPI) -- A judge has ruled that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency can now access a U.S. Treasury payment system that dolls out trillions of dollars in federal money.
Some states seek to bar Jan. 6 rioters seeking office after pardons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Some states seek to bar Jan. 6 rioters seeking office after pardons
May 28 (UPI) -- Some of those pardoned for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have found opportunity in the political realm while states and local jurisdictions are considering whether to ban them from working in the government.
U.S. halts student visa applications to prep for social media vetting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. halts student visa applications to prep for social media vetting
May 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration ordered a hold on any new interviews of foreign student visa applications as it considers expanded vetting of applicants' social media accounts.
Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
May 28 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested two people, one accused of fatally striking a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet with a jet ski on a northern Texas lake over the weekend and a male who allegedly helped her flee the scene.
Trump admin. sues North Carolina over voter registration records
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump admin. sues North Carolina over voter registration records
May 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing North Carolina and the state's Board of Elections on accusations of maintaining voter registration records that include voters who did not provide required identifying information.
U.S. warns Americans against travel to Venezuela
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. warns Americans against travel to Venezuela
May 28 (UPI) -- The United States is warning Americans against travel to Venezuela as the Trump administration states more U.S. nationals are wrongfully detained by Caracas than by any other government.
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
May 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday that 'excessive grinding' during maintenance work is what caused an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737's left landing gear to collapse upon landing in Southern California
Trump to pardon ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump to pardon ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
May 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, former television stars serving lengthy prison terms after being found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and committing tax evasion.
NTSB finds broken support piece on Delta plane's failed landing gear
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NTSB finds broken support piece on Delta plane's failed landing gear
May 27 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717, which landed "nose down" two years ago at North Carolina's Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, failed to lower its landing gear because of a fractured support piece, the NTSB has found.
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations to 'third countries'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations to 'third countries'
May 27 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to make it easier for officials to deport convicted criminals to South Sudan and other countries that are not their nations of origin.

Trending Stories

Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
Britain's King Charles III calls Canada 'strong and free' in speech
Britain's King Charles III calls Canada 'strong and free' in speech
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'

Follow Us