Ford recalls 1.075 million vehicles for rear camera software issue

May 28 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than a million vehicles for rearview camera issues that could increase the risk of crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the cameras could present a frozen or missing rearview camera image. It potentially affects 1,075,299 Ford vehicles.

"A software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display when the vehicle is in reverse," the NHTSA said in a statement.

The fix is an accessory protocol interface module software update that won't be available until the third quarter of 2025.

Ford said it is unaware of any recall-related injuries reported so far.

But the company acknowledged in a document that "Ford is aware of one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage."

Owners will be mailed recall notification letters June 16, 2025 and a second letter will go out once the software remedy is available.

The APIM software update will be free and over-the-air.

Affected models include certain 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, 2021-2024 Edge, 2023-2024 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, 2024 Ranger, Mustang, 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus, 2022-2024 Navigator, and 2023-2024 Corsair vehicles.

Owners of the recalled vehicles can call Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

The recall number is 25S49.

Owners can also contact NHTSA's hotline at 1-888-327-4286, 1-888-275-9171 or online at www.nhtsa.gov.

In November NHTSA levied a $165 million penalty against Ford for mishandling a 2020 recall for defective rear view cameras. It was the second-largest penalty NHTSA has imposed, exceeded only by the $1 billion against Takata for defective airbags.