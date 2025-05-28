Trending
U.S. News
May 28, 2025 / 11:40 PM

Rubio: U.S. to 'aggressively revoke' visas of Chinese students

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced that they were working to "aggressively revoke" student visas held by Chinese nationals. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced that they were working to "aggressively revoke" student visas held by Chinese nationals. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday that they will work to "aggressively revoke" visas of Chinese students, including those with ties to China's communist party studying in so-called critical fields.

The State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security on the visa revocations, Rubio said in the two-sentence press release, which also announced that the Trump administration "will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong."

No reason was given but it comes as the Trump administration has been cracking down on immigration and targeting universities over alleged anti-Semitism, moves that have sent shockwaves through the higher education system.

The visa changes could potentially affect university pocketbooks. There are more students from China studying at U.S. universities than colleges than from any other country aside from India, according to U.S. statistics.

Related

In 2024, there were 1.1 million international students in the United States, 331,602 were Indian and 277,398 were from China. South Korea was far behind with some 43,000 students.

Concern about Chinese academics stealing technology and intellectual property was a large concern for the first Trump administration, whose Justice Department had launched a controversial China Initiative program to specifically prosecute Chinese accused of corporate espionage.

Under pressure and criticism that the program was discriminatory and fueled intolerance and bias, the Biden administration ended the China Initiative in February 2022, but not to end such prosecutions, only to decouple them from a single nation.

Some Republicans have wanted to bring it back.

Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., in March introduced legislation to halt the issuance of student visa to Chinese nationals on accusations it is enabling Chinese spying.

"The CCP poses an existential threat to the U.S.," Moore said in a statement following Rubio's announcement. We should not be letting 300,000 Chinese nationals into our research institutions every year."

Rubio made the announcement after he informed U.S. embassies of new restrictions on visas as he ordered a hold on any new interviews of foreign student visa applications as they expand the vetting of applicants' social media accounts.

The Trump administration has been using comments on social media to support anti-Israel claims used to detain international students with intentions of deporting them.

Rubio has said they were targeting those whose political stances could harm U.S. foreign policy objectives.

Also Wednesday, Rubio also announced "a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans."

Latest Headlines

Baylor defensive lineman killed in Mississippi shooting
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Baylor defensive lineman killed in Mississippi shooting
May 29 (UPI) -- A Baylor defensive lineman for Baylor University died Wednesday following a shooting in Mississippi, according to his football team and reports.
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley leave prison after Trump's pardons
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley leave prison after Trump's pardons
May 27 (UPI) -- Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison after President Donald Trump earlier in the day pardoned the couple who were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and committing tax evasion.
Judges block Trump's unilateral tariffs on most trading partners
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judges block Trump's unilateral tariffs on most trading partners
May 28 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel on Wednesday struck down President Donald Trump's unilateral tariffs, including 10% imposed on most U.S. trading partners, calling them "contrary to law."
Elon Musk leaving Trump administration as chief government cost cutter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk leaving Trump administration as chief government cost cutter
May 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said Wednesday night he is leaving the Trump administration after working to slash the size of the federal government through th
Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
May 28 (UPI) -- Federal funding could be withheld from U.S. universities that don't abide by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Wednesday.
E.l.f Beauty to acquire Hailey Bieber's Rhode in $1 billion deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
E.l.f Beauty to acquire Hailey Bieber's Rhode in $1 billion deal
May 28 (UPI) -- E.l.f. Beauty announced Wednesday it will acquire Hailey Bieber's three-year-old beauty company Rhode for $1 billion.
Crypto has a champion in the White House, Vance tells bitcoin conference
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Crypto has a champion in the White House, Vance tells bitcoin conference
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is a strong ally for the growing cryptocurrency industry, Vice President JD Vance told attendees at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Emil Bove, a high-ranking official in the Justice Department and one of his former defense attorneys, to become a federal appeals court judge.
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
May 28 (UPI) -- Nvidia officials have scheduled a 5 p.m. EDT first-quarter earnings report that many expect to reflect the Trump administration's restrictions on trade with China.
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he will consider pardoning six men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because of tough COIVD-19 restrictions in the state.

Trending Stories

Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
Two arrested in weekend's jet ski-death of Air Force Academy cadet
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Follow Us