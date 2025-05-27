Trending
U.S. News
May 27, 2025 / 5:05 PM

Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll

By Chris Benson
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, pictured February 21 at the White House, called federal Judge Lewis Liman's temporary ruling Tuesday a "massive victory" for New York commuters which "vindicated" the state's right to make is own decisions. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, pictured February 21 at the White House, called federal Judge Lewis Liman's temporary ruling Tuesday a "massive victory" for New York commuters which "vindicated" the state's right to make is own decisions. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI

May 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a Trump administration bid to kill New York City's congestion toll program. The program imposes a significant daily charge on vehicles entering Manhattan.

Federal Judge Lewis J. Liman, of New York's U.S. southern district, issued a temporary injunction that prevented the administration from terminating the program, The New York Times first reported.

The plan charges $9 for most cars entering parts of lower Manhattan. Supporters claim it cuts back on traffic and pollution, while opponents express concerns over its cost to travelers.

Judge Liman, a Trump appointee, said the city would "suffer irreparable harm" without a legal remedy.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called Liman's temporary ruling a "massive victory" for New York commuters which "vindicated" the state's right to make its own decisions.

New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander said "six of 10 New Yorkers in the congestion zone support it," citing a recent Siena poll showing a 10% surge in statewide popularity.

Trump reiterated his support for ending congestion pricing prior to his inauguration in January.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority sued the White House after the Trump administration sought to revoke the program's federal approval, initially granted by the Biden administration.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatened to withhold infrastructure funding, while MTA lawyers argued that the federal government lacked the proper authority to revoke congestion pricing at a local level.

On Tuesday, both opposing sides presented arguments to Judge Liman before he issued his order effective until June 9.

The Trump administration argued the MTA ignored multiple deadlines to end the program, and claimed the toll disproportionately burdens low-to-medium income commuters.

Outside the courthouse, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said revoking federal approval for such a major initiative after it had already been granted was "nearly without precedent."

"I strongly believe there's no legal basis for Trump to unilaterally hold this program," he added.

The MTA's 23-member board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review updates to further utilize congestion pricing.

Hochul called congestion pricing "the right solution" to support future transit investments, adding that Duffy can "issue as many letters and social media posts as he wants, but a court has blocked the Trump Administration from retaliating against New York for reducing traffic and investing in transit."

