Diddy trial: Former assistent testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi

May 27 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs beat his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for having a relationship with another rapper, whom he threatened to kill, former assistant Capricorn Clark testified on Tuesday.

Clark told the court she witnessed Combs beating Ventura, and he told her he wanted to kill Scott Mescudi, also known as "Kid Cudi," NBC News reported.

Combs, 55, allegedly armed himself with a firearm and rushed to Mescudi's Los Angeles home upon learning of the relationship between the rival rapper and Combs' ex-girlfriend Ventura, Clark testified, USA Today reported.

"I've never seen anything like this before," Clark said while telling the court that Combs was in a rage and tried to break into Mescudi's home.

Combs would not let her leave until she relayed a threat to Ventura, Clark testified.

She also said Combs repeatedly threatened her life several times while he employed her and at one time kidnapped her.

Clark teared up at times while telling the court Combs held her against her will for five days in New York City after he discovered jewelry missing from one of his homes.

She said Combs forced her to retake the polygraph test many times over several days due to her being "petrified" of her boss.

A very large man told her if she failed the polygraph test, "they're gonna throw you in the East River," Clark told the court.

She said the polygraph testing continued for five days until they could get a conclusive result.

Combs' security staff would take her home each night and bring her back to the same dilapidated room on the sixth floor of a New York City building while the polygraph testing continued, Clark testified.

Combs also allegedly forced Clark to work as his personal assistant from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. with no time off to sleep or eat.

The stress from her employment caused Clark to develop alopecia, which is a health condition that causes hair loss, she told the court.

She also said the human resources department at the business owned by Combs determined she was owed $80,000 in overtime pay after she complained about her working conditions.

Instead of paying her, Combs tore up the paperwork showing the amount of back pay he owed her, Clark testified.

"Your problem is you want a life and you can't have that here," Combs told Clark during the summer of 2006, she testified.

Clark said her duties as Combs' personal assistant included booking hotels for Ventura and Kim Porter, with whom Combs fathered four children.

She also testified that Combs always brought a camera and a toiletry bag that contained illegal drugs and small bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

While in the south of France, Clark said Combs told her to obtain cocaine for one of his friends.

Clark told the court she finally quit after Combs overheard her complaining about his Miami home lacking turkey bacon and saying she hated being there.

She said Combs ran toward her and pushed her for 20 or 30 yards and yelled she could get out of his house if she hated being there.

The shoving continued until Combs' security stopped him, and Clark said she quit after that incident.

Combs afterward asked her to work for his Sean John women's apparel business, but Clark said she refused because she "didn't want to be trapped in his house no more," she told the court.

Clark's testimony followed last week's court appearances by Ventura, her mother, Regina Ventura, musical artist Dawn Richard and Mescudi.

All testified about abuse and threats made by Combs at various times.

Mescudi told the court Combs broke into his home and locked his dog in a bathroom on one occasion.

He said his car was blown up on another occasion.

Prosecutors argue such events demonstrate Combs' alleged violent acts committed over two decades while coercing women to take drugs and participate in orchestrated sex parties that he called "freak offs" and often recorded on video.

Combs is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and could be sentenced to between 10 years and life in prison if found guilty on one or more charges.

The trial began on May 5 at the U.S. District Court for Southern New York in Manhattan.