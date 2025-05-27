Trending
May 27, 2025 / 11:19 PM

Trump to pardon ex-reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump said that he will pardon former TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
President Donald Trump said that he will pardon former TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, former television stars serving lengthy prison terms after being found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and committing tax evasion.

The couple gained fame in the United States through their Chrisley Knows Best reality show in which they flaunted their wealth. They were found guilty in 2022 of manipulating financial records to make it appear as if they were wealthier than they really were, when applying for more than $30 million in loans from 2007 to 2012.

They received a combined 19-year prison sentence, with Todd Chrisley to serve 12 years in prison and Julie Chrisley sentenced to serve seven. Both sentences came with three years' supervised release.

Trump, a former reality star, is expected to grant the couple the latest presidential pardons of his second administration.

In a video excerpt published on X by a White House aide of a phone call Tuesday between Trump and the jailed couple's adult children, the president is heard stating, "your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do that by tomorrow."

"I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life."

"Mr. President, I just want to say thank you for bringing my parents back," Grayson Chrisley is heard responding.

"Yeah, well, they were given a pretty harsh treatment from what I'm hearing," Trump replied.

Margo Martin, the White House aide who published the clip online, said in the caption that Trump will be granting them "full pardons."

"Trump Knows Best!" she added.

The Conservative Political Action Conference said in a statement that it "appreciates" Trump's pardoning of Todd and Julie Chrisley, the parents of its Nolan Center for Justice senior fellow, Savannah Chrisley, who was on the phone call Tuesday with Trump.

"The Chrisleys were targeted by weaponized prosecutors who abused the power granted to them by our criminal justice system," CPAC said in a statement.

"Thank you to President Trump for restoring order and integrity to the justice system."

According to prosecutors, the Chrisleys, who were found guilty in June 2022, spent money they defrauded from banks to purchase luxury cars, real estate and travel and then used new fraudulent loans to pay off the old loans.

Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from $20 million in debt. On top of the conspiracy to defraud banks, they were found guilty of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. Julie Chrisley was also found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has used his executive powers to punish political adversaries with executive orders and to seemingly reward convicted friends, supporters and donors with presidential pardons.

On Monday, Trump pardoned disgraced former Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins who was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment after a federal court found he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to appoint local businessmen as auxiliary deputy sheriffs. The president described Jenkins as being a victim of a "corrupt and weaponized Biden" Department of Justice.

Last month, Trump pardoned Paul Walczak, a former nursing home executive who was sentenced to 18 months in jail for tax crimes and whose mother had raised millions for the New York real estate mogul's campaigns.

In March, he also pardoned Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in 2022 for a scheme to defraud a Native American community. However, he testified against the Biden family during the Republicans' failed investigation to try and impeach former President Joe Biden.

NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
NTSB: Alaska Airlines landing gear collapse caused by 'excessive grinding'
May 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday that 'excessive grinding' during maintenance work is what caused an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737's left landing gear to collapse upon landing in Southern California
NTSB finds broken support piece on Delta plane's failed landing gear
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NTSB finds broken support piece on Delta plane's failed landing gear
May 27 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717, which landed "nose down" two years ago at North Carolina's Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, failed to lower its landing gear because of a fractured support piece, the NTSB has found.
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations to 'third countries'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations to 'third countries'
May 27 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to make it easier for officials to deport convicted criminals to South Sudan and other countries that are not their nations of origin.
Salesforce agrees to buy Informatica for $8B
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Salesforce agrees to buy Informatica for $8B
May 27 (UPI) -- Officials at San Francisco-based Salesforce have agreed to pay $8 billion to buy tech firm Informatica.
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC
May 27 (UPI) -- Human genetics testing firm 23andMe announced Tuesday it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq and deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll
May 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a Trump administration bid to kill New York City's congestion toll program. The program imposes a significant daily charge on vehicles entering Manhattan.
Walmart fined for shipping 'realistic' toy guns to New York
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Walmart fined for shipping 'realistic' toy guns to New York
May 27 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart will pay a $16,000 fine for shipping realistic toy guns to New York buyers in violation of state law, state Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday.
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Diddy trial: Former assistant testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
May 27 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs beat his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for having a relationship with another rapper, whom he threatened to kill, former assistant Capricorn Clark testified on Tuesday.
CDC drops COVID-19 shots for healthy kids, pregnant women
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CDC drops COVID-19 shots for healthy kids, pregnant women
May 27 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the CDC has removed the COVID-19 vaccine from its recommended immunization list "for healthy children and healthy pregnant women."
May American consumer confidence rebounds after five months of decline
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
May American consumer confidence rebounds after five months of decline
May 27 (UPI) -- The nonprofit research organization The Conference Board announced Tuesday that the confidence of American consumers in regard to current business and labor market conditions is on the rise but notes a recession could be

