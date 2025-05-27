2 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Philadelphia park

May 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for the shooter or shooters behind gunfire that left two people dead and nine injured in the city's Fairmount Park.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel announced early Tuesday that two adults, a man and a woman, were killed in the incident that occurred Monday night, and there were also three teens between the ages of 15 and 17 among the injured.

Police said the incident happened near a pavilion in a section of the park that is popular for cookouts.

Police also noted that the gunfire took place even as officers were nearby. According to Bethel, several rounds were fired, and it was not immediately clear whether more than one weapon was involved.

A crashed Hyundai was also reported to be connected to the incident but how it was involved and whether anyone in the vehicle was shot remains unclear.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the case, and no weapons related to the gunplay have been recovered.