Federal government looks to end contracts with Harvard

May 27 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Tuesday it plans to cancel all its contracts with Harvard University.

The plan, first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by NBC News and CNN, would instruct federal agencies to sever contracts totaling about $100 million with the university.

"The U.S. General Services Administration is assisting all federal agencies in a review for termination or transition of their federal government contracts with Harvard University and affiliates," a letter from Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum posted by The New York Times said.

The letter alleged that "Harvard continues to engage in race discrimination, including in its admissions process and in other areas of student life," a reference to administration's claims that the university has failed to protect its students from anti-Semitic discrimination, and its alleged use of DEI programs and practices in regard to both admissions and consideration of employment.

Gruenbaum also claimed in the letter that "troubling revelations have come to light regarding Harvard and its affiliates' potential discriminatory hiring practices, and that it may have violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, that "Harvard is suspected of engaging in a pattern or practice of disparate treatment in hiring, promotion, compensation, and other personnel related actions."

The letter further asserted that "discriminatory practices have been exposed at the Harvard Law Review," and that Harvard has "a disturbing lack of concern for the safety and well-being of Jewish students."

The Trump administration announced last week that it had terminated around $450 million in grants to Harvard in addition to the nearly $3.2 billion in contracts and grants and contracts with the college it had frozen in April.

The Education Departmentannounced in March that it had started a "comprehensive review of federal contracts and grants at Harvard University and its affiliates," in order to reportedly "ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities."

Harvard then filed a lawsuit in April against the federal government when the White House withdrew its federal funding but offered to reinstate the money if it enforced provisions in relation to on its employment and admissions procedures "as the basis for an agreement in principle that will maintain Harvard's financial relationship with the federal government."

The Homeland Security Department had also removed Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students or keep current foreign students registered last week.