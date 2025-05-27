Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs

May 27 (UPI) -- Deputies in central Florida fatally shot a man believed to be on drugs who allegedly charged at them after emerging from a lake where he appeared to have been attacked by an alligator.

The incident happened Monday morning in a gated community in Polk County.

The deceased has been identified as Timothy Schulz, 42. The county sheriff, Grady Judd, told reporters during a press conference that Schulz had a long criminal history related to methamphetamine and was most recently released from prison on May 20.

"He's dead. Deader than four o'clock," Judd said.

"I don't know if this is a suicide by cop or a suicide by being absolutely out of your mind on methamphetamine."

Two deputies, one a trainee, shot and killed a garden-shears-armed Schulz as he entered their running patrol car and allegedly tried to take either a rifle or shotgun from the vehicle, the sheriff said.

"This is one more example of how violent people are when they use meth and they use drugs," he said.

Judd said law enforcement was first notified about Schulz by a local racetrack at 5:56 a.m. EDT, reporting there was a "bizarre" man on the premises who was "shaking" and asking to call his son.

About two hours later, a second witness called to report a White man seen swimming in an alligator-infested lake. One witness, Judd said, tried to give Schulz a life preserver, which he rejected.

A witness also reported seeing Schulz treading water in the lake near several alligators, one of which appeared to have bitten him on the arm.

He then emerged from the lake into a gated community, walked between houses and picked up a pair of garden shears. Deputies arrived on the scene as he was throwing a brick at the window of a vehicle.

Judd said the deputies repeatedly backed away from Schulz as they tried to get him to drop the shears. They then twice tased Schulz who attempted to enter the patrol car.

"He was trying to get to our rifle and or shotgun and we shot him. Now, quite frankly, his conduct was outrageous. It was bizarre," Judd said.

"The fact that he was bitten by an alligator significantly and still continued his rampage is shocking."

Judd used the press conference to warn others who may consider threatening deputies.

"Let me make this abundantly clear: You're not going to shoot at our deputies, you're not going to point guns at our deputies, you are not going to point garden sheers at our deputies, you're not going to break into the car and try to get their rifles, you're not going to assault feloniously our deputies -- you're just not going to do that. And if you do, we're going to shoot you -- just enough so you don't want to do that ever again or can't do that ever again," he said.

Suspect Timothy Patrick Schulz, released from the Polk County Jail on May 20, 2025, for possession of meth. pic.twitter.com/Nss7GgKHSt— Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) May 26, 2025