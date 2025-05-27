Trending
U.S. News
May 27, 2025 / 5:08 PM

23andMe to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
23andMe announced Tuesday it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq and deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year. File Photo by George Nikitin/EPA-EFE
23andMe announced Tuesday it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq and deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year. File Photo by George Nikitin/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Human genetics testing firm 23andMe announced Tuesday it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq and deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

23andMe, known for its at-home DNA testing kits and genetic profiles, said it will file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the SEC "on or about June 6," according to a company statement. Once the Nasdaq delisting becomes effective, the company will file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC.

"As Nasdaq has not yet made the filing, the company is doing so voluntarily to permit it to file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC," the company said Tuesday.

23andMe announced in March that it would seek Chapter 11 proceedings in order to facilitate a court-supervised sale of its assets, as the California-based genetics company struggled financially after announcing it would cut its workforce by 40%.

Related

"After a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives, we have determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best path forward to maximize the value of the business," Mark Jensen, chair and member of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, said in March.

Last week, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals acquired the right to purchase "substantially all" of 23andMe's assets after winning a bankruptcy auction in a deal worth $256 million. At its peak, the company was valued at around $6 billion. The transaction still needs to be approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, as well as other regulators.

"23andMe is a pioneer in consumer genetics and research, and we are excited for the opportunity to support their important mission and grow their platform and business," Regeneron senior vice president Aris Baras said in a statement on May 19.

"We assure 23andMe customers that we are committed to protecting the 23andMe dataset with our high standards of data privacy, security and ethical oversight and will advance its full potential to improve human health," Baras added.

Two years ago, the company disclosed that hackers had stolen ancestry and personal data from 6.9 million 23andMe customers. The leak included DNA data, birthdates, locations and profile photos. It spread to millions of other users through the DNA Relatives feature that provided information on account holders and their relatives.

According to an SEC filing in October 2023, 23andMe predicted a loss of between $1 million and $2 million in "onetime expenses" related to the breach.

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Federal judge blocks Trump from stopping NYC congestion toll
May 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a Trump administration bid to kill New York City's congestion toll program. The program imposes a significant daily charge on vehicles entering Manhattan.
Walmart fined for shipping 'realistic' toy guns to New York
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Walmart fined for shipping 'realistic' toy guns to New York
May 27 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart will pay a $16,000 fine for shipping realistic toy guns to New York buyers in violation of state law, state Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday.
Diddy trial: Former assistent testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Diddy trial: Former assistent testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
May 27 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs beat his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for having a relationship with another rapper, whom he threatened to kill, former assistant Capricorn Clark testified on Tuesday.
CDC drops COVID-19 shots for healthy kids, pregnant women
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC drops COVID-19 shots for healthy kids, pregnant women
May 27 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the CDC has removed the COVID-19 vaccine from its recommended immunization list "for healthy children and healthy pregnant women."
May American consumer confidence rebounds after five monts of decline
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
May American consumer confidence rebounds after five monts of decline
May 27 (UPI) -- The nonprofit research organization The Conference Board announced Tuesday that the confidence of American consumers in regard to current business and labor market conditions is on the rise but notes a recession could be
Federal government looks to end contracts with Harvard
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal government looks to end contracts with Harvard
May 27 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Tuesday it plans to cancel all its contracts with Harvard University.
NPR sues Trump administration over order to cut government funding
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NPR sues Trump administration over order to cut government funding
May 27 (UPI) -- NPR sued the Trump administration Tuesday over an order this month to slash federal funding for the nonprofit public broadcaster, saying the order violated the First Amendment and the "express will of Congress."
Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that the university provide a list of names of its international students and the countries they come from.
2 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Philadelphia park
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Philadelphia park
May 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for the shooter or shooters behind gunfire that left two people dead and nine injured in the city's Fairmount Park.
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
May 27 (UPI) -- Deputies in central Florida fatally shot a man believed to be on drugs who allegedly charged at them after emerging from a lake where he appeared to have been attacked by an alligator.

Trending Stories

Diddy trial: Former assistent testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
Diddy trial: Former assistent testifies Combs wanted to kill Kid Cudi
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
13-year-old dies in fall from float during Memorial Day parade in Ohio
13-year-old dies in fall from float during Memorial Day parade in Ohio
FBI's deputy director Bongino to reopen 3 unsolved Biden-era cases
FBI's deputy director Bongino to reopen 3 unsolved Biden-era cases

Follow Us