May 26, 2025 / 9:03 PM

6th New Orleans jail escapee caught

By Mike Heuer
Louisiana State Police and Baton Rouge police captured Lenton Vanburen Jr. on Monday night, making him the sixth of 10 captured after escaping a New Orleans jail May 16. Photo courtesy of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill
May 26 (UPI) -- A sixth escapee from the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans was captured Monday night, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced.

"Inmate Lenton Vanburen [Jr.] is now back in custody," Murrill said in a post on X. "He was picked up in Baton Rouge."

Murrill complimented Louisiana's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department for working together to locate and capture Vanburen.

She said Vanburen is charged with parole violation, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegally carrying a weapon. He will face additional charges related to the escape.

Louisiana State Police and Baton Rouge police apprehended Vanburen, WDSU reported.

He was among 10 inmates who escaped through a hole behind a toilet at the jail in New Orleans during the predawn hours May 16.

The jail staff did not discover they were missing for several hours, but five were caught within four days.

Inmates Corey Boyd, Robert Moody, Dkenan Dennis, Kendall Myles and Gary Price also have been apprehended after their group escape. The captured inmates have been transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Those remaining at-large are Jermaine Donald, Leo Tate Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey.

Many of the caught and at-large escapees are charged with murder.

Seven people also have been arrested for assisting in the escape and helping the inmates afterward.

