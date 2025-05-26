U.S. News
May 26, 2025 / 8:25 PM

11 injured, including 2 children, in Florida boat explosion

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
A boat explosion on Memorial Day in Florida injured eleven people, including two children, according to Fort Lauderdale fire officials. A total of 13 people were aboard the boat at the Lauderdale Yacht Club when it exploded or caught fire around 5:45 p.m. EDT. Photo by City of Fort Lauderdale.gov
A boat explosion on Memorial Day in Florida injured eleven people, including two children, according to Fort Lauderdale fire officials. A total of 13 people were aboard the boat at the Lauderdale Yacht Club when it exploded or caught fire around 5:45 p.m. EDT. Photo by City of Fort Lauderdale.gov

May 26 (UPI) -- A boat explosion on Memorial Day in Florida injured eleven people, including two children, according to Fort Lauderdale fire officials, who declared a "mass casualty incident."

A total of 13 people were aboard the boat at the Lauderdale Yacht Club in Fort Lauderdale when it exploded or caught fire near the New River Triangle sandbar around 5:45 p.m. EDT, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the yacht club, located along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The injured, including two children, were rushed to Broward General Hospital, with one burn victim flown by helicopter to Jackson Memorial-Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, according to first responders.

While there was no information on the conditions of those injured, first responders and witnesses said several people were in the water and others appeared to have suffered burns.

One witness, who lives nearby, told the Miami Herald he saw first responders treating a man.

"He was moving around and talking, but it seemed like he had severe burns on his arms because they had it wrapped in gauze and everything," said Josh McCarty.

No word on what may have caused the explosion or fire.

This is a developing story

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump pardons Virginia sheriff due to 'weaponized' prosecution
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Trump pardons Virginia sheriff due to 'weaponized' prosecution
May 26 (UPI) -- Former Culpeper County (Va.) Sheriff Scott Jenkins won't have to go to prison for bribery after President Donald Trump pardoned him on Monday.
FBI's deputy director Bongino to reopen 3 unsolved Biden-era cases
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
FBI's deputy director Bongino to reopen 3 unsolved Biden-era cases
May 26 (UPI) -- FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday the bureau will reexamine three unsolved high-profile Biden-era cases.
Trump says America's debt 'eternal' in Memorial Day visit at Arlington
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump says America's debt 'eternal' in Memorial Day visit at Arlington
May 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump marked his first Memorial Day as commander-in-chief in his second term with ceremonies in Arlington National Cemetery.
Ex-N.Y. Rep. Charles Rangel, war hero and civil rights activist, dies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-N.Y. Rep. Charles Rangel, war hero and civil rights activist, dies
May 26 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel of New York died Monday at age 94 after the Democratic retired from Congress in 2017.
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting on charter boat
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting on charter boat
May 26 (UPI) -- Eleven people were hospitalized Sunday night, including 10 from gunshot wounds, after a shooting on a charter boat in a South Carolina beach town.
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
May 25 (UPI) -- An American citizen born in the United States was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers despite having a REAL ID. He was later released from custody after providing his Social Security number.
Ex-police chief convicted of murder, rape escapes from Arkansas prison
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-police chief convicted of murder, rape escapes from Arkansas prison
May 26 (UPI) -- Authorites in northwest Arkansas are searching for a former police chief serving time for murder and rape who escaped from prison wearing a makeshift police uniform.
Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine
May 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has criticized President Vladimir Putin of Russia after the Kremlin launched hundreds of missiles and drones at its neighbor over the weekend.
American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel
May 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen was charged in the United States with attempting to firebomb the U.S. embassy in Israel earlier this month.
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on European goods until July 9 to allow more time for trade negotiations.

Trending Stories

Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
Container ship capsizes off India's coast, threatening oil spill
Container ship capsizes off India's coast, threatening oil spill
Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine
Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine
Trump says America's debt 'eternal' in Memorial Day visit at Arlington
Trump says America's debt 'eternal' in Memorial Day visit at Arlington
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting on charter boat
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting on charter boat

Follow Us