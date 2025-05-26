11 injured, including 2 children, in Florida boat explosion

A boat explosion on Memorial Day in Florida injured eleven people, including two children, according to Fort Lauderdale fire officials. A total of 13 people were aboard the boat at the Lauderdale Yacht Club when it exploded or caught fire around 5:45 p.m. EDT. Photo by City of Fort Lauderdale.gov

May 26 (UPI) -- A boat explosion on Memorial Day in Florida injured eleven people, including two children, according to Fort Lauderdale fire officials, who declared a "mass casualty incident."

A total of 13 people were aboard the boat at the Lauderdale Yacht Club in Fort Lauderdale when it exploded or caught fire near the New River Triangle sandbar around 5:45 p.m. EDT, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the yacht club, located along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The injured, including two children, were rushed to Broward General Hospital, with one burn victim flown by helicopter to Jackson Memorial-Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, according to first responders.

While there was no information on the conditions of those injured, first responders and witnesses said several people were in the water and others appeared to have suffered burns.

One witness, who lives nearby, told the Miami Herald he saw first responders treating a man.

"He was moving around and talking, but it seemed like he had severe burns on his arms because they had it wrapped in gauze and everything," said Josh McCarty.

No word on what may have caused the explosion or fire.

This is a developing story