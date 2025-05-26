U.S. News
May 26, 2025 / 11:10 PM

13-year-old dies in fall from float during Memorial Day parade in Ohio

By Darryl Coote
May 26 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old boy is dead after he fell from a float during a Memorial Day parade in northeastern Ohio, authorities said.

The teenager sustained critical injuries Monday when he fell off the front of a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck during the City of Green's Memorial Day Parade, according to the city's fire department, which is located about 50 miles south of Cleveland.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office, which described the incident as a "tragic accident," said in a statement that the boy was struck by the dual tires of the trailer in the fall.

He was transported to Akron Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened at about 11:23 a.m. EDT, it said.

The name of the child has not been released to the public.

"The incident remains under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff's Office," according to the sheriff's office.

