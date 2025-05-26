U.S. News
May 26, 2025 / 4:03 AM

Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
United States President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized President Vladimir Putin over his recent attacks on Ukraine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | United States President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized President Vladimir Putin over his recent attacks on Ukraine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has criticized President Vladimir Putin of Russia after the Kremlin launched hundreds of missiles and drones at its neighbor over the weekend.

Trump told reporters in New Jersey before boarding Air Force One that he was "not happy" with Putin over the recent attacks.

"He's killing a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin; I've known him a long time. Always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all," Trump said.

At least a dozen people were killed in Ukraine, officials said, after Russia launched 367 rockets and drones at Ukrainian cities on Saturday, marking one of the largest such attacks amid the three-year-old war.

Related

Trump, who campaigned on being able to end the war in 24 hours, has been seeking a speedy resolution to the fighting since returning to the White House in January. Last week, he said he had spoken with both Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and that they were ready to "immediately start negotiations" toward securing a cease-fire to end the war.

"We're in the middle of talking, and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv. I don't like it at all," Trump said. "I don't like what Putin is doing. Not even a little bit. He's killing people, and something happened to this guy, and I don't like it."

The comments against Putin are among the strongest Trump has made about a leader he has long publicly praised.

They also come as Zelensky criticized Trump and the United States following the attack over the weekend -- a long weekend in the United States with Monday being Memorial Day holiday.

"The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays," Zelensky said in a statement. "This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin."

In a statement published to his Truth Social platform Sunday night, Trump continued his condemnation of the Russian leader, saying "he has gone absolutely CRAZY!"

"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"

He also responded to Zelensky's criticism, saying the Ukrainian president is "doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does."

"Everything out of his mouth causes problem, I don't like it and it better stop," he said.

Latest Headlines

At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting
May 26 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting that erupted in a South Carolina beach town.
American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel
May 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen was charged in the United States with attempting to firebomb the U.S. embassy in Israel earlier this month.
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on European goods until July 9 to allow more time for trade negotiations.
Republican critics of 'big, beautiful bill' say 'math doesn't add up'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Republican critics of 'big, beautiful bill' say 'math doesn't add up'
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is losing support for his 'big, beautiful bill,' a budget measure that would add $3.3 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade.
Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings
May 25 (UPI) -- A Texas woman has sued the state's lottery commission for not awarding her $83.5 million three months after she had the winning ticket in a February Lotto Texas drawing, according to court documents.
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
May 25 (UPI) -- An American citizen born in the United States was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers despite having a REAL ID. He was later released from custody after providing his Social Security number.
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law
May 25 (UPI) -- Federal officials are considering removing undocumented immigrants in California custody as an attempt to undermine the state's sanctuary law.
Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump again raged against Harvard University on Sunday, demanding that the university provide a list of names of its international students and the countries they come from.
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
May 25 (UPI) -- The armorer for the Alec Baldwin film Rust has been granted parole and released after serving time in prison for the accidental, on-set shooting death of the film's cinematographer in October 2021.
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- At least six people were injured Saturday in a late-night shooting in Colorado Springs, police said in a statement.

Trending Stories

U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law

Follow Us