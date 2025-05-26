At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting

May 26 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting that erupted in a South Carolina beach town.

Little information about the late Sunday shooting has been made available to the public.

According to the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to the shooting on Watson Avenue in Little River, a town of about 11,700 people northeast of Myrtle Beach.

Authorities said 11 people were transported by Horry County Fire Rescue to area hospitals but they have received reports of others arriving via personal vehicles.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a statement that an officer responding to the shooting accidentally discharged his service weapon, injuring his leg.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident," the Horry County Police Department said. "There is no risk to the community at this time."

This is a developing story.