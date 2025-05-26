U.S. News
May 26, 2025 / 2:38 PM

Ex-N.Y. Rep. Charles Rangel, war hero and civil rights activist, dies

By Chris Benson
Former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel (seen July 2014 in New York City), died Monday at age 94. File Photo By John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel (seen July 2014 in New York City), died Monday at age 94. File Photo By John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel of New York died Monday at age 94 after the Democratic retired from Congress in 2017.

His death was announced by the City College of New York where Rangel was a Statesman-in-Residence and in 2022 launched the Charles B. Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative to boost jobs in the Manhattan and Bronx areas.

The cause of death was not given.

Rangel, a noted Korean War hero and civil rights activist, was born on June 11, 1930, in Harlem and earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor during military service.

Rangel, known for his raspy voice, was first elected to the House in 1970 and served 23 terms representing New York's 13th district. He co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus, was the first Black member and later chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, and primary co-sponsor of then-President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

"His legacy is one of tireless advocacy, historic firsts and unwavering dedication to justice and equality," Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., chair of the Congressional Back Caucus, said in a social media post on behalf of its 61 caucus members.

Congressional leadership were quick to praise Rangel's service.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Rangel a "great man" and a "great friend" who "never stopped fighting for his constituents and the best of America" in a post on X.

"The list of his accomplishments could take pages, but he leaves the world a much better place than he found it," the fellow New York Democrat wrote.

"The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., calling Rangel a "phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice."

"Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service," Jeffries posted on X.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called Rangel "a son of Harlem" who "devoted his life to the community he loved and served his country in Congress -- and in combat -- with great distinction."

"During my time in City Hall, we worked together to bring more jobs, housing, parks, and schools to Harlem," the ex-mayor and former presidential candidate posted on X, saying Rangel's contributions to New York City and the United States "will long endure."

An ethics scandal forced him to step down from his influential Ways and Means Committee post and led to his censure by the House in December 2010, but his official hearing room portrait was unveiled September 2011 less than a year later.

"On this Memorial Day, we honor Congressman Rangel not only as a statesman and Harlem icon, but as a decorated veteran of the Korean War who served this country and our people with unmatched courage and conviction," Rev. Al Sharpton, a fellow New Yorker, posted Monday before noon on X.

