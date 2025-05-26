FBI's deputy director Bongino to reopen 3 unsolved Biden-era cases

May 26 (UPI) -- FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday the bureau will reexamine three high-profile Biden-era cases.

"Shortly after swearing in, (FBI Director Kash Patel) and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest," he said in a statement on X.

The government will reopen cases related to the 2021 pipe bombings in Washington, D.C., the 2023 discovery of cocaine in the White House and the 2022 leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to end women's 50-year-long right to choose an abortion nationwide.

"We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases," Bongino, a conservative social media personality nominated in February for the role by President Donald Trump, added Monday.

The suspect behind the planting of two pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic Party national headquarters around Jan 5, 2021, remains a mystery that occurred in the final days of the first Trump administration.

The other FBI case Bongino reopened was the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 draft opinion in the Dobbs ruling, which overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, in what was the first-ever draft opinion leak in the high court.

"This was a singular and egregious breach of trust that is an affront to the court," Chief Justice John Roberts said at the time.

Finally, Bongino cited the July 2, 2023, discovery of cocaine at the Biden White House in a case closed by the U.S. Secret Service after some 11 days. Investigators narrowed their list down to "several hundred" possible suspects with "insufficient" DNA samples on the bag.

"I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly," Bongino says, adding that FBI officials are "making progress."