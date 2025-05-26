U.S. News
May 26, 2025 / 10:09 AM

Ex-police chief convicted of murder, rape escapes from Arkansas prison

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Grant Hardin, a former police chief serving time for murder and rape in northwest Arkansas, escaped from prison wearing a makeshift police uniform, authorities said. Photo by Arkansas State Corrections/X
Grant Hardin, a former police chief serving time for murder and rape in northwest Arkansas, escaped from prison wearing a makeshift police uniform, authorities said. Photo by Arkansas State Corrections/X

May 26 (UPI) -- Authorites in northwest Arkansas are searching for a former police chief serving time for murder and rape who escaped from prison wearing a makeshift police uniform.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Grant Hardin, 56, escaped from the North Central Unit in Calico Rock in Izard County at approximately 3:40 p.m. CDT Sunday. Calico Rock is 126 miles north of Litle Rock.

The search, which was continuing Monday, is a joint effort of the Department of Corrections, Arkansas State Police, and local and state law enforcement.

Related

The prison agency said he "was wearing a makeshift outfit designed to mimic law enforcement" when he escaped. He was not wearing a prison guard uniform and all DOC-issued equipment has been accounted for.

Hardin was the former chief of police for the city of Gateway in Benton County, which had a population of 444 people in 2023. He also was a police officer, county constable and corrections officer. Gateway, which is near the Missouri border, is 129 miles west of Calico Rock.

Hardin is described as 6 feet, weighing approximately 259 pounds.

"Anytime there's an escape, we consider that a threat to the public," Rand Champion with the Arkansas Department of Corrections told KHBS-TV. "He does have a law enforcement background. Anytime something like this exists, we consider it a threat to the community."

Since 2017, Hardin has been at the North Central Unit serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree murder, as well as 25 years for each rape count.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of James Appleton, 59, a city water employee found shot in the face inside his work truck in October 2017, KNWA reported.

A witness told police that Appleton's truck and a white sedan was seen on the side of the road. He said heard a loud boom and saw the sedan drive away. The witness found Appleton slumped over in the seat, with a gunshot wound to the head.

His DNA linked him to the rape cold case of a teacher in 1997, the TV station reported. Amy Harrison, a teacher at Frank Tillery Elementary in Rogers, was raped by a man with a gun at the school.

While preparing a lesson plan for the week, the teacher was ambushed.

"Grant Hardin, in my view and in my personal experience, is one of the most dangerous people that I ever seen for the reason that he does not at first appear that way," Nathan Smith, the prosecuting attorney for Benton County at the time, said. "He is a man capable of a seemingly random, horrific murder as well as a random horrific rape."

The sexual assault was profiled on the TNT series Cold Justice: Sex Crimes in 2015.

Latest Headlines

Watch: Trump to honor fallen soldiers at Arlington wreath laying
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Watch: Trump to honor fallen soldiers at Arlington wreath laying
May 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will mark his first Memorial Day as commander-in-chief in his second term with ceremonies in Arlington National Cemetery.
Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine
May 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has criticized President Vladimir Putin of Russia after the Kremlin launched hundreds of missiles and drones at its neighbor over the weekend.
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting
May 26 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting that erupted in a South Carolina beach town.
American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel
May 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen was charged in the United States with attempting to firebomb the U.S. embassy in Israel earlier this month.
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on European goods until July 9 to allow more time for trade negotiations.
Republican critics of 'big, beautiful bill' say 'math doesn't add up'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Republican critics of 'big, beautiful bill' say 'math doesn't add up'
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is losing support for his 'big, beautiful bill,' a budget measure that would add $3.3 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade.
Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings
May 25 (UPI) -- A Texas woman has sued the state's lottery commission for not awarding her $83.5 million three months after she had the winning ticket in a February Lotto Texas drawing, according to court documents.
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
May 25 (UPI) -- An American citizen born in the United States was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers despite having a REAL ID. He was later released from custody after providing his Social Security number.
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law
May 25 (UPI) -- Federal officials are considering removing undocumented immigrants in California custody as an attempt to undermine the state's sanctuary law.
Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump again raged against Harvard University on Sunday, demanding that the university provide a list of names of its international students and the countries they come from.

Trending Stories

U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain

Follow Us