U.S. News
May 26, 2025 / 12:13 AM

American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
An American was charged Sunday with threatening to firebomb the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv with Molotov cocktails. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
An American was charged Sunday with threatening to firebomb the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv with Molotov cocktails. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen was charged in the United States with attempting to firebomb the U.S. embassy in Israel earlier this month.

The suspect, Joseph Neumeyer, was deported by Israel to the United States and was arrested by FBI agents on Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed Sunday, Neumeyer, who was born in Colorado but is a dual U.S.-German citizen, is believed to have left the United States for Israel via Toronto in April.

On May 19, at about 1:20 p.m. local time, he is accused of approaching the Branch Office of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv on foot with a dark-colored backpack.

Related

When encountered by a local guard on foot patrol, Neumeyer, who was about six feet away from an embassy employee entrance to the facility, he allegedly spat at and cursed the law enforcement officer. The guard grabbed Neumeyer's backpack, but Neumeyer managed to flee the scene without his bag.

A search of the backpack found three bottles, one of which had a cloth protruding from its neck, according to the criminal complaint, which identified the objects as Molotov cocktails.

Authorities tracked Neumeyer to a hotel about five blocks away from the embassy where he was staying and he was taken into Israeli police custody.

"The defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans and President Trump's life," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

"The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law."

The criminal complaint includes posts Neumeyer allegedly published to his Facebook account in the months ahead of the attempt on the U.S. embassy, calling for the death of President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Death to Trump. Death to America," one post from March 31 states, according to the complaint.

On the morning of the alleged failed attack, a post published to the Facebook account read: "Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans and [expletive] the west."

If convicted on the charge of attempting to destroy the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv by fire or explosive, Neumeyer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Neumeyer was deported to the United States just days after a fatal shooting at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has raised fears about the safety of U.S. and Israeli diplomatic facilities amid a resurgence in Israel's war in Gaza.

Two Israeli employees of the Israeli Embassy were gunned down Wednesday night outside the Capital Jewish Museum where an event was being hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 31, was heard saying "Free, free Palestine" as he was being detained.

Decades of fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas exploded into a full-fledged war after the militant group killed 1,200 Israelis and took 251 more hostage in a bloody surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has responded by devastating Gaza, killing nearly 54,000 Palestinians.

Less than two weeks ago, Israel launched a new military offensive in Gaza, attracting criticism from allies such as Britain, Canada and France.

Latest Headlines

Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on European goods until July 9 to allow more time for trade negotiations.
Republican critics of 'big, beautiful bill' say 'math doesn't add up'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Republican critics of 'big, beautiful bill' say 'math doesn't add up'
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is losing support for his 'big, beautiful bill,' a budget measure that would add $3.3 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade.
Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings
May 25 (UPI) -- A Texas woman has sued the state's lottery commission for not awarding her $83.5 million three months after she had the winning ticket in a February Lotto Texas drawing, according to court documents.
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
May 25 (UPI) -- An American citizen born in the United States was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers despite having a REAL ID. He was later released from custody after providing his Social Security number.
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law
May 25 (UPI) -- Federal officials are considering removing undocumented immigrants in California custody as an attempt to undermine the state's sanctuary law.
Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump again raged against Harvard University on Sunday, demanding that the university provide a list of names of its international students and the countries they come from.
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
May 25 (UPI) -- The armorer for the Alec Baldwin film Rust has been granted parole and released after serving time in prison for the accidental, on-set shooting death of the film's cinematographer in October 2021.
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- At least six people were injured Saturday in a late-night shooting in Colorado Springs, police said in a statement.
McDonald's to shut all 5 test locations for CosMc beverage concept
U.S. News // 1 day ago
McDonald's to shut all 5 test locations for CosMc beverage concept
May 24 (UPI) -- McDonald's will close all five of its CosMc's test locations this summer, 18 months after introducing the beverage-focused concept at four restaurants in Texas and one in a Chicago suburb.
Trump calls West Point grads 'winners' during commencement address
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump calls West Point grads 'winners' during commencement address
May 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday called each of the 1,002 U.S. Military Academy graduates "winners" during his commencement address in West Point, N.Y.

Trending Stories

Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law
California pushes back on federal rule challenging sanctuary state law

Follow Us