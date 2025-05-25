U.S. News
May 25, 2025 / 8:26 PM

Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings

By Mark Moran
Powerball lottery tickets are on sale at a gas station in Houston, Texas, in 2022. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Powerball lottery tickets are on sale at a gas station in Houston, Texas, in 2022. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- A Texas woman has sued the state's lottery commission for not awarding her $83.5 million three months after she had the winning ticket in a February Lotto Texas drawing, according to court documents.

"Every Texan knows what that should mean when it comes to the lottery - if you win, you should get paid," the lawsuit said. "It should take a lawsuit to get paid when you win the lottery. But that's exactly what has happened here."

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, said she bought her ticket using an app called "Jackpocket" through Winners Corners, an Austin-based third party lottery retailer, on February 17, and presented it to the commission on March 18.

A week later, the Texas Lottery Commission said it would be banning the purchase of lottery tickets through unregulated ticket courier services, such as Winners Corners.

The court documents in Doe's lawsuit said the commission did not tell her at any time that her ticket was not valid, documents show. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said the state may also be investigating Doe's ticket.

"Texans must be able to trust in our state's lottery system and know that the lottery is conducted with integrity and lawfully," Abbot said in a February statement.

The lawsuit says the state should not be allowed to change rules retroactively, and allege the commission is attempting to sidestep paying Doe.

"We all know the Commission is not allowed to change the rules after the drawing," the lawsuit, first discovered by CNN, said. "But the Commission has apparently tried to do so and relied - at least in part on this ex post facto announcement to continue to refuse to pay Plaintiff her lottery winnings simply because she utilized a lottery ticket courier service to buy the winning ticket," the lawsuit said.

Texas Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell stepped down in April while the commission was facing a series of investigations.

Only three states, New York, New Jersey and Arkansas, regulate lottery courier services.

