Trump says he wants Harvard to list international students

Harvard's crest adorns a gate on the campus of the university. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump again raged against Harvard University on Sunday, demanding that the university provide a list of names of its international students and the countries they come from.

Trump made his comments amid his ongoing feud with the prestigious university on his Truth Social platform.

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant, as international students are required to have student visas provided by the State Department, the records of which his administration would be able to access.

After students arrive in the United States, their status is then monitored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which tracks such students through its Student and Exchange Visitor Information System database. Universities are legally required to update this federal database regularly.

"Why isn't Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from foreign lands, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay nothing toward their student's education, nor do they ever intend to," Trump said.

"Nobody told us that! We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard billions of dollars, but Harvard isn't exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries."

The remarks from Trump came after a federal judge on Friday blocked his administration's efforts to prevent the university from enrolling anyone in the United States on a student visa.

"The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government's illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body," university president Alan Garber said in a statement Friday morning.

"We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action. It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams."

The university has not yet publicly commented on Trump's latest demand.

The clash between Trump and Harvard has been escalating for months. In April, the administration froze over $2 billion in federal research funding to the university after Harvard refused to comply with demands to alter its curriculum, admissions policies, and faculty hiring practices.

The administration also threatened to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status and demanded the university conduct a "viewpoint diversity" audit.