May 25, 2025 / 1:09 PM

At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting

By Adam Schrader
At least six people were injured Saturday in a late-night shooting in Colorado Springs, police said in a statement Sunday. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
At least six people were injured Saturday in a late-night shooting in Colorado Springs, police said in a statement Sunday. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

May 25 (UPI) -- At least six people were injured Saturday in a late-night shooting in Colorado Springs, police said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 10:12 p.m. local time near 1400 Potter Drive in the Rustic Hills area of the city, and appeared to have stemmed from an argument, Police officials said in a statement. Further details about what led to the shooting were not provided.

Police received a 911 call reporting an active shooter. Officers found several people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

At least four of those people were transported to local hospitals while two more victims took themselves to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victims remains in critical condition.

Police did not indicate whether any of those injured may have been involved in the shooting, and no suspects were named.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said its homicide unit is leading the investigation. It was not immediately clear if there were any fatalities and no arrests have yet been made.

