'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (C), who was an armorer on the set of the movie 'Rust' when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a gun and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, sits with her attorneys during her sentencing hearing in April 2024. File Photo by Luis Sanchez Saturno/EPA-EFE

May 25 (UPI) -- The armorer for the Alec Baldwin film Rust has been granted parole and released after serving time in prison for the accidental, on-set shooting death of the film's cinematographer in October 2021.

Halyna Hutchins was shot dead by Baldwin, who was handling a prop revolver that unexpectedly discharged during an on-set rehearsal in New Mexico. The weapon is believed to have been mistakenly loaded with a live round.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer responsible for the handling of on-set weapons, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, the maximum penalty allowed. She served her sentence at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility.

But Deadline and Variety reported Sunday that Gutierrez-Reed had served 85% of her 18-month sentence, a minimum state requirement for parole, and received extra marks for good behavior and the completion of a drug rehab program.

Gutierrez-Reed signed out of the prison Friday morning and has returned to her home in Arizona's Bullhead City, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas, where she will serve out her parole, slated to end in May 2026.

The armorer has also specifically been ordered not to have contact with members of Hutchins' family as part of her parole and is prevented from owning guns.

Gutierrez-Reed is continuing to appeal her conviction through the New Mexico court system.