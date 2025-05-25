U.S. News
May 25, 2025 / 10:49 PM

Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump crosses the South Portico after exiting Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, May 25, 2025. On Sunday, he announced a delay to tariffs on European Union goods until July 9. Photo by Tierney L. Cross/UPI
President Donald Trump crosses the South Portico after exiting Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, May 25, 2025. On Sunday, he announced a delay to tariffs on European Union goods until July 9. Photo by Tierney L. Cross/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on European goods until July 9 to allow more time for trade negotiations.

Trump announced the decision in a post on his Truth Social media platform, saying he made the decision following a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who had requested the extension.

"I agreed to the extension -- July 9, 2025 -- It was my privilege to do so," he said in the statement. "The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In a statement of her own published prior to Trump's announcement, von der Leyen said she had a "good call" with the American president, and that to reach a "good" trade deal, they would need until July 9.

"The EU and U.S. share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship," she said on X.

"Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively."

The delay is the latest from the American president, who has turned to the threat of imposing tariffs as a negotiating tool to bring about a new deal with terms more favorable for the United States.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced that an agreement had been reached with China to reduce most of their tariffs for 90 days to allow time for negotiations. That agreement saw U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods drop from 145% to 30% and China's reciprocal tariffs on American goods fall from 125% to 10%.

Trump had originally announced 20% tariffs on EU imports in April as part of his so-called reciprocal tariffs, which sought to use the tax to level out trade disparities.

He then reduced those tariffs to 10% for 90 days later.

On Friday, Trump announced that a 50% tariff on EU goods would go into effect June 1, claiming the 27-member bloc was being "very difficult to deal with."

"Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable," he said on Truth Social.

According to the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. goods trade deficit with the EU last year was $235.6 billion, an increase of nearly 13% from the year prior.

