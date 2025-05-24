More arrests made as search continues for New Orleans inmates

May 24 (UPI) -- At least seven have been arrested for helping 10 inmates escape from the Orleans Parish Justice Center jail in New Orleans on May 16.

Investigators have identified at least seven who have been charged with crimes related to the jailbreak, including an inmate who did not escape but is accused of aiding those who did.

Inmate Trevon Williams is among those accused of aiding the mass escape and is charged with 10 counts of being a principal to simple escape.

"We will hold absolutely everyone who contributed any role to the prison break in New Orleans accountable," Louisiana Attorney General LizMurrill said on Friday in a post on X.

"While Trevon Williams was already incarcerated, we will be filing additional charges related to the escape," Murrill said.

"We will continue our investigation and follow all of the facts to ensure we get accountability."

Others charged will assisting the escapees include Emmitt Weber, Casey Smith, 30, two women and a jail employee.

Orleans Parish Jail maintenance worker Sterling Williams,33, on Tuesday was charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office.

The 10 inmates escaped through a hole that was located behind a toilet in a cell and were not discovered missing for seven hours.

"Williams admitted to agents that one of the escapees advised him to turn the water off in the cell," Murrill said in a statement.

"Instead of reporting the inmate, Williams turned the water off as directed, allowing the inmates to carry out their scheme to successfully escape," she said.

Five escapees have been captured as of Tuesday, when law enforcement arrested Corey Boyd, 19, in New Orleans' French Quarter.

Boyd faces charges for allegedly killing a man during a car burglary last year.

Other escapees who have been caught are Robert Moody, Dkenan Dennis, Kendall Myles and Gary Price.

Inmates who were still at large as of Saturday afternoon are Jermaine Donald, Leo Tate, Derrick Groves, Antoine Massey and Lenton Vanburen.

Vanburen, Groves and Donald face second-degree murder charges.