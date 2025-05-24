May 24 (UPI) -- Dozens of employees were reportedly relieved from their positions with the National Security Council, with an eye towards downsizing the agency's workforce.

Over 100 staffers received a memo earlier this week from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, informing them they were being put on administrative leave, CNN reported, citing two official sources.

The NSC staff members were not given any warning before being placed on leave, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision was made by President Donald Trump after it was suggested by Rubio, The Post reported. Rubio also serves as a interim national security advisor to the president.

Trump fired his previous national security advisor Mike Waltz earlier this month, tabbing Rubio as an interim replacement. Waltz was later nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Since taking the second role, Rubio has favored reducing NSC staffing levels, Politico reported, with a plan of reducing the total workforce from around 350 people to a figure closer to 150.

"The right-sizing of the NSC is in line with its original purpose and the president's vision," Rubio said in a statement to Axios.

"The NSC will now be better positioned to collaborate with agencies."

A White House official told Axios the NSC staff cuts were aimed at combating the "Deep State" within the agency. Another official told Axios it is Trump's wish to keep Rubio as interim national security advisor "as long as possible."

Early last month, the Trump administration fired a number of senior NSC advisors. The move came shortly after the president met with far-right podcaster Laura Loomer, although it's unclear if the moves were related.