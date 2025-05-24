U.S. News
May 24, 2025 / 12:52 PM

Pentagon clamps down on media access to quell leaks

By Simon Druker
Share with X
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is further restricting media access to areas of the Pentagon, as he seeks to cut down on unsanctioned leaks of military information. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
1 of 3 | Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is further restricting media access to areas of the Pentagon, as he seeks to cut down on unsanctioned leaks of military information. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is further restricting media access to areas of the Pentagon, as he seeks to cut down on unsanctioned leaks of military information.

"Updated security measures for resident and visiting press are needed to reduce the opportunities for in-person inadvertent and unauthorized disclosures," Hegseth said in a memo issued earlier this week.

Reporters will now be required to have an official escort with them in more areas of the Pentagon, including the hallway where Hegseth's office is located.

"They [media] are required to be formally escorted to and from those respective offices," the memo reads.

Related

Journalists in the Pentagon will also be required to sign a pledge to protect "sensitive information."

Reporters may not move freely inside the Defense Department headquarters "without an official approval and escort from the Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs." That role currently belongs to Hegseth's assistant for public affairs and senior advisor, Sean Parnell.

Parnell earlier in the week was tasked with leading a panel conducting a "comprehensive review" of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Hegseth has taken aim at the media following a series of Defense Department leaks and missteps.

In March, the Defense Secretary came under fire for accidentally adding a journalist to a Signal chat, sharing classified information about U.S. bombings of Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Defense Department officials were later successively put on leave in April, including deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick. Chief of staff to Deputy U.S. Defense Secretary Colin Carroll was put on administrative leave at the same time.

A fourth official was implicated in the leak and reassigned days later.

Later that month, Hegseth was found to have reportedly shared classified military information in a separate Signal chat.

"While the Department remains committed to transparency, the Department is equally obligated to protect CNSI (classified national intelligence information) and sensitive information -- the unauthorized disclosure of which could put the lives of U.S. Service members in danger," Hegseth wrote in the memo.

The Defense Secretary said the "updated security measures" are necessary "to reduce the opportunities for in-person inadvertent and unauthorized disclosures."

Latest Headlines

Treasury, State Department ending Syrian sanctions to speed recovery
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury, State Department ending Syrian sanctions to speed recovery
May 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's administration is lifting sanctions on war-torn Syria, with the goal of speeding recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Middle Eastern country.
Trump orders overhaul of Nuclear Regulatory Commission, speed process for new reactors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump orders overhaul of Nuclear Regulatory Commission, speed process for new reactors
May 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed four executive orders to overhaul the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and hasten the process and deployment of new nuclear power reactors in the United States.
Boeing reaches $1.1 billion settlement with DOJ to avoid prosecution
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Boeing reaches $1.1 billion settlement with DOJ to avoid prosecution
May 23 (UPI) -- Boeing has avoided prosecution over two crashes of 737 Max planes that killed 346 people, but must pay $1.1 billion in a settlement reached with the U.S. Justice Department.
8 convicted in Kim Kardashian 2016 jewelry heist in Paris
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
8 convicted in Kim Kardashian 2016 jewelry heist in Paris
May 23 (UPI) -- A six-person jury and three judges in Paris convicted eight people in the armed robbery against Kim Kardashian 8 1/2 years ago, but they won't serve any more jail time.
Trump announces U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel 'planned partnership'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump announces U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel 'planned partnership'
May 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel will form a "planned partnership," keeping the American company's headquarters in Pittsburgh rather than in Japan.
Vance to Naval Academy grads: 'Country needs you now more than ever'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Vance to Naval Academy grads: 'Country needs you now more than ever'
May 23 (UPI) -- Vice President J.D. Vance on Friday addressed the 1,048 graduates of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., telling them, "Your country needs you now more than ever."
Judge blocks Trump move banning Harvard from enrolling foreign students
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Judge blocks Trump move banning Harvard from enrolling foreign students
May 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts on Friday issued an injunction that blocks President Donald Trump's administration from stopping Harvard University's enrollment of international students.
Alleged neo-Nazi cult leader extradited from Moldova, arraigned on racial hate charges
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alleged neo-Nazi cult leader extradited from Moldova, arraigned on racial hate charges
May 23 (UPI) -- The alleged leader of an Eastern European neo-Nazi White supremacist group has been extradited from Moldova to the United States, the Department of Justice said Friday.
Florida state parks now legally protected from commercial development
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Florida state parks now legally protected from commercial development
May 23 (UPI) -- State parks in Florida are now protected from commercial construction, thanks to the State Park Preservation Act that was signed into law this week.
Judge blocks Trump administration federal agency layoffs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge blocks Trump administration federal agency layoffs
May 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge in San Francisco on Friday issued an injunction, blocking President Donald Trump from laying off thousands of federal employees working at more than 20 government agencies.

Trending Stories

Trump announces U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel 'planned partnership'
Trump announces U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel 'planned partnership'
18 injured in attack at Hamburg train station; woman arrested
18 injured in attack at Hamburg train station; woman arrested
Judge blocks Trump administration federal agency layoffs
Judge blocks Trump administration federal agency layoffs
Vance to Naval Academy grads: 'Country needs you now more than ever'
Vance to Naval Academy grads: 'Country needs you now more than ever'
Nazi criminals allegedly paid $200M in bribes to Perón government
Nazi criminals allegedly paid $200M in bribes to Perón government

Follow Us