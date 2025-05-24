McDonald's to shut all 5 test locations for CosMc beverage concept

May 24 (UPI) -- McDonald's will close all five of its CosMc's test locations this summer, 18 months after introducing the beverage-focused concept at four restaurants in Texas and one in a Chicago suburb.

The Chicago-based company plans to add the specialty beverages to its 13,637 regular restaurants this summer.

Starting in late June, McDonald's will close all stand-alone pilot CosMc's locations on a rolling basis and discontinue the CosMc's app, the company said in a news release Friday. The program was launched on Dec. 7, 2023, with the first restaurant in Bolingbrook, near Chicago.

The test stores also included food but not McDonald's signature Quarter Pounder and Big Mac.

The fast-food company said the plan was to test the new drink options.

"The main goal of the CosMc's test was to create a launchpad for learning for the McDonald's System -- and the insights we've gathered have given us a whole new way to get closer to our fans," the company said.

"Building on the insights gained from the pilot standalone locations, CosMc's-inspired flavors will be landing at McDonald's as part of the upcoming U.S. beverage test, seamlessly blending out-of-this-world tastes into the McDonald's experience."

The company added "we know we can bring more delicious and innovative drinks to more fans. "

The concept was designed to compete with the drive-thru beverage category dominated by Dutch Bros, Scooters and Swig, as well as Starbucks. Taco Bell is accelerating its in-restaurant drink initiative, Live Mas Caf3.

CosMc's drinks included shaken expressos, Frappes, cold brew, slushies and lattes, as well as more traditional options like lemonade and blackberry mint green tea.

Soft-serve ice cream also was available.

Food choices at the test market included hash brown and pretzel bites, McPops of apple cinnamon and cookie butter, as well as an egg on brioche sandwich, spicy queso sandwich and creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich.

The smaller stores were designed to "test new, bold flavors and different technologies and processes -- without impacting the existing McDonald's experience for customers and crew."

"We've learned so much, so quickly from the CosMc's test," the company said about its Learning Lab.

The name CosMc originated as a McDonaldland character, appearing in McDonald's advertisements from 1986 to 1992. CosMc is an extraterrestrial who "craves McDonald's food."

In another move to drive business, McDonald's is extending its operating hours at of most of its restaurants until midnight or later. Some restaurants already are open 24 hours a day. Exact hours and menu options are determined by franchises.

"Our fans know there's no better way to end an unforgettable night than by feasting on your favorite McDonald's order," the company wrote in a statement shared with USA Today on Wednesday. "That's why, as the summer season kicks off, we're excited to offer up more ways for customers to satisfy their late-night cravings with more choices and expanded hours at more restaurants."

The company plans to hire 375,000 new employees this summer.

McDonald's, which has been in business for 70 years, reported first-quarter 2025 U.S. sales decreased 3.6% but included a leap-year day last year. Consolidated operating income dropped 3%.

The company said the decrease was "primarily driven by negative comparable guest counts" in a filing on May 1.

Overall, its first-quarter revenue globally was $5.956 billion with net income $1.868 billion.