Trending
U.S. News
May 23, 2025 / 12:18 AM

Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat

By Mark Moran
Share with X

May 23 (UPI) -- A former deputy mayor of Los Angeles has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of making a false bomb threat to City Hall last year, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Brian Williams, 61, was charged with threats regarding fire and explosives, which is a felony.

The Justice Department said Williams is expected to make his initial federal court appearance in downtown Los Angeles within weeks. The incident occurred during an Oct. 3 virtual meeting while Williams was acting as deputy mayor of public safety, court documents show.

Court documents say that during the meeting, Williams used his Google Voice phone number to call his city-issued cell phone then left the meeting to call the chief of staff of the Los Angeles Police Department to report a bomb threat.

Williams "falsely stated that he had just received a call on his city issued cell phone from an unknown male caller who had made a bomb threat against Los Angeles City Hall," court documents show. "In fact, defendant received no such call. Instead, defendant himself knowingly and willfully made that threat, which defendant admitted was a threat to unlawfully damage or destroy a building by means of fire or explosive."

Williams reached a deal agreeing to plead guilty and faces a maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court rules Trump can fire 2 agency heads, at least for now
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court rules Trump can fire 2 agency heads, at least for now
May 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of President Donald Trump's firing of two Democratic board members of independent oversight agencies as litigation over their removal continues.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy walks back autism report timeline
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy walks back autism report timeline
May 22 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walked back his timeline for determining the causes of autism, a report originally scheduled to be released in September.
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
May 22 (UPI) -- Music agent Dave Shapiro died and rock drummer Daniel Williams is feared dead in a private aircraft crash early Thursday morning in San Diego.
As tariffs loom, Walmart says it will cut 1.5K corporate jobs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As tariffs loom, Walmart says it will cut 1.5K corporate jobs
May 22 (UPI) -- Walmart has announced plans to lay off 1,500 corporate employees, part of what it calls a restructuring as it weighs plans to raise prices amid Trump administration tariffs.
Suspect charged in shooting deaths of 2 Israeli embassy staff
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect charged in shooting deaths of 2 Israeli embassy staff
May 22 (UPI) -- The suspect accused of shooting to death two Israeli Embassy staff members on Wednesday night was charged with first-degree murder in federal court Thursday afternoon.
Trump administration bars international students from Harvard
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration bars international students from Harvard
May 22 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has stopped Harvard from accepting international students after the Ivy League institution lost its ability to use the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.
U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs
May 22 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of dollars worth of illegal e-cigarette products were seized in Chicago in a joint operation between the FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials said Thursday.
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
May 22 (UPI) -- American defense contractor L3 Technologies Inc. will pay tens of millions in fines after admitting to submitting a slew of false business info to U.S. military departments and other federal agencies.
NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season this year
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season this year
May 22 (UPI) -- The Atlantic storm season could produce up to 19 named storms, including up to 10 hurricanes and five major storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Trump legislative agenda bill: Medicaid cuts and tax breaks
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump legislative agenda bill: Medicaid cuts and tax breaks
May 21 (UPI) -- The House early Thursday passed President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill after easing some Republican opposition in the chamber, sending it to the Senate.

Trending Stories

North Korean warship has 'serious accident' at launch
North Korean warship has 'serious accident' at launch
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs
U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs
Trump legislative agenda bill: Medicaid cuts and tax breaks
Trump legislative agenda bill: Medicaid cuts and tax breaks
One person reported shot outside of CIA headquarters
One person reported shot outside of CIA headquarters

Follow Us