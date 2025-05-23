Trending
U.S. News
May 23, 2025 / 12:54 PM

Judge blocks Trump administration federal agency layoffs

By Simon Druker
Share with X
A federal judge in San Francisco on Friday issued an injunction, blocking President Donald Trump from laying off thousands of federal employees working at more than 20 government agencies. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | A federal judge in San Francisco on Friday issued an injunction, blocking President Donald Trump from laying off thousands of federal employees working at more than 20 government agencies. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge in San Francisco on Friday issued an injunction, blocking President Donald Trump from laying off thousands of federal employees working at more than 20 government agencies.

The order issued by U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of California Susan Illston also bars the Department of Government Efficiency and U.S. Office of Management and Budget from making further reductions to the federal workforce.

"Presidents may set policy priorities for the executive branch, and agency heads may implement them. This much is undisputed. But Congress creates federal agencies, funds them, and gives them duties that-by statute-they must carry out," Illston wrote in her 51-page ruling.

"Agencies may not conduct large-scale reorganizations and reductions in force in blatant disregard of Congress's mandates, and a President may not initiate large-scale executive branch reorganization without partnering with Congress."

Related

The Justice Department said in court Friday it plans to appeal the judge's decision.

Trump in February issued an executive order declaring his intention to reduce the size and scope of the federal government.

The U.S. Office of Management and Budget then began large-scale layoffs of thousands of federal employees later that month.

A separate executive order in March targets a further seven agencies.

The lawsuit filed by the American Federation of Government Employees seeks to block the Trump administration from carrying out those layoffs and seeks to have fired employees re-hired.

Several other local governments, unions and other groups have filed similar lawsuits, calling the layoffs unlawful.

The Justice Department said in court Friday it plans to appeal the judge's decision.

"The defendants in this case are President Trump, numerous federal agencies, and the heads of those agencies. Defendants insist that the new administration does not need Congress's support to lay off and restructure large swathes of the federal workforce, essentially telling the Court, 'Nothing to see here.' In their view, federal agencies are not reorganizing. Rather, they have simply initiated reductions in force according to established regulations and 'consistent with applicable law.' The Court and the bystanding public should just move along," the judge wrote Friday.

"Yet the role of a district court is to examine the evidence, and at this stage of the case the evidence discredits the executive's position and persuades the Court that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their suit."

Friday's ruling comes a day after a federal judge in Massachusetts issued a separate injunction prohibiting the Trump administration from further layoffs at the Department of Education. U.S. District Judge Myong Joun's ruling also forces the federal government to rehire Education Department employees previously let go under Trump's executive orders.

"Indeed, the Court holds the President likely must request Congressional cooperation to order the changes he seeks, and thus issues a preliminary injunction to pause large-scale reductions in force and reorganizations in the meantime." Illston wrote Friday.

Latest Headlines

Trump suggests 50% tariffs on EU by June 1
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump suggests 50% tariffs on EU by June 1
May 23 (UPI) -- Calling the European Union "very difficult to deal with," President Donald Trump said Friday the United States would move to enact a 50% tariff on the EU.
Trump threatens 25% tariff on iPhones made outside of United States
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump threatens 25% tariff on iPhones made outside of United States
May 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Apple technology company faces a 25% tariff on iPhones unless the devices are manufactured in the United States.
GOP-led House committee seeks testimony from Biden's doctor, aides
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP-led House committee seeks testimony from Biden's doctor, aides
May 23 (UPI) -- The GOP-led House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has called on President Joe Biden's physician and former White House aides to sit for interviews as it investigates.
Tennessee executes man for 1989 triple murder of wife, stepsons
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tennessee executes man for 1989 triple murder of wife, stepsons
May 23 (UPI) -- Tennessee has carried out the United States' 19th execution of the year, killing 75-year-old death row inmate Oscar Smith for the murder of his estranged wife and her two teenage sons in 1989.
Pentagon deploys more U.S. troops to southern border
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pentagon deploys more U.S. troops to southern border
May 23 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is sending an additional 1,115 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Northern Command announced Thursday.
U.S. will impose sanctions on Sudan for using chemical weapons
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. will impose sanctions on Sudan for using chemical weapons
May 22 (UPI) -- The United States will impose sanctions on Sudan after determining that its military used chemical weapons against its breakaway paramilitary forces during their civil war, the State Department said.
Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat
May 23 (UPI) -- A former deputy mayor of Los Angeles has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of making a false bomb threat to City Hall last year, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. 
Supreme Court rules Trump can fire 2 agency heads, at least for now
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Supreme Court rules Trump can fire 2 agency heads, at least for now
May 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of President Donald Trump's firing of two Democratic board members of independent oversight agencies as litigation over their removal continues.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy walks back autism report timeline
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy walks back autism report timeline
May 22 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walked back his timeline for determining the causes of autism, a report originally scheduled to be released in September.
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
May 22 (UPI) -- Music agent Dave Shapiro died and rock drummer Daniel Williams is feared dead in a private aircraft crash early Thursday morning in San Diego.

Trending Stories

North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs
U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs
Federal judge blocks Trump administration's mass layoffs at Education Department
Federal judge blocks Trump administration's mass layoffs at Education Department
Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat
Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat

Follow Us