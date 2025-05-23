May 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday threatened tariffs against Apple on iPhones that are manufactured outside of the United States.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that a tariff of "at least 25%" will be levied on future iPhones that are manufactured internationally and sold in the United States.

"I long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their [iPhones] that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump wrote.

Trump's post did not include details on how the proposed tariffs would be implemented.

The warning came after a White House official said Trump met with Cook at the White House earlier in the week, CBS News reported.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News Friday he was not present in that meeting but suggested they may have discussed an effort by the Trump administration to focus on "precision manufacturing" of products made in the United States.

"A large part of Apple's components are in semiconductors. So we would like to have Apple help us make the semiconductor supply chain more secure," he said.

Most iPhone production is currently handled in China, but Foxconn, a primary assembly partner on the phones, has been exploring expanding its facilities in India.

Dan Ives, senior equity research analyst and managing director at Wedbush Securities, suggested in a post on X that manufacturing an iPhone in the United States could more than triple the cost of an iPhone 16, the latest model, from its current $1,000 price tag.

"The pressure from Trump on Apple to build iPhone production in the U.S. as we have discussed this would result in an iPhone price point that is a non-starter for Cupertino and translate into iPhone prices of [approximately] $3,500 if it was made in the U.S. which is not realistic in our view," Ives wrote.

Apple stock was down 2.44% roughly an hour after markets opened on Friday.