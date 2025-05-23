Trending
U.S. News
May 23, 2025 / 12:50 AM

U.S. will impose sanctions on Sudan for using chemical weapons

By Darryl Coote
The United States on Thursday said it has determined that Sudanese Armed Forces has used chemical weapons in its civil war against the Rapid Response Forces. File Photo by Sudanese Armed Forces/UPI
The United States on Thursday said it has determined that Sudanese Armed Forces has used chemical weapons in its civil war against the Rapid Response Forces. File Photo by Sudanese Armed Forces/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The United States will impose sanctions on Sudan after determining that its military used chemical weapons against its breakaway paramilitary forces during their civil war, the State Department said.

The determination that the government of Sudan used chemical weapons last year was made by the United States on April 24 under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 and was delivered to Congress on Thursday.

The sanctions, which include restrictions on U.S. exports and access to U.S. government lines of credit, will be imposed on June 6, following the 15-day Congressional notification period, the department said.

The Sudanese government has yet to respond to the development.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a brutal civil war since April 15, 2023, following years of political instability.

In March, the Sudanese military captured the capital, Khartoum, marking a significant victory in the war that has killed an estimated 150,000 people and continues to rage.

The United States has accused both SAF and RSF of committing crimes against humanity and, last month, said atrocities committed by the paramilitary forces meet the threshold of genocide.

In January, The New York Times reported that the SAF used chemical weapons at least twice against the RSF since the war began in remote areas of the country. Officials cited in the report said the chemical weapon used was chlorine gas.

Sudan has denied the accusation.

The Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 is a U.S. law that requires the president to impose sanctions on countries determined to use chemical weapons.

Sudan is also a signatory to the international Chemical Weapons Convention, which obliges all signatories to chemically disarm by destroying their stockpiles of chemical weapons.

"The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations under the CWC," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

"The United States remains fully committed to hold to account those responsible for contributing to chemical weapons proliferation."

