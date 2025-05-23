Trending
Pentagon deploys more U.S. troops to southern border

By Darryl Coote
The Pentagon is deploying additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. File Photo by SrA Alexandra Minor/U.S. Air Force/UPI
The Pentagon is deploying additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. File Photo by SrA Alexandra Minor/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is sending an additional 1,115 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Northern Command announced Thursday.

The troops are being deployed to Joint Task Force-Southern Border to provide sustainment, engineering, medical and operational capabilities, USNORTHCOM said in a statement.

Securing the border has been a top priority of President Donald Trump. On Jan. 20, his first in office, Trump declared a controversial emergency at the southern border, claiming "America's sovereignty is under attack."

Two days later, the Defense Department announced the first deployment of some 1,500 troops to the border.

With the announcement Thursday, the deployment grows to some 10,000 troops.

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security asked the Pentagon for more than 20,000 National Guard members to support Trump's crackdown on immigration.

