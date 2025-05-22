Trending
U.S. News
May 22, 2025 / 5:28 AM

Ex-GOP House candidate gets 3 years for threatening political opponent

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
William Robert Braddock, 41, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for threatening to have his political opponent murdered. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
William Robert Braddock, 41, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for threatening to have his political opponent murdered. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- A former Republican House candidate from Florida has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment for threatening to kill his political opponent.

William Robert Braddock, 41, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William Jung, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The former Republican candidate for Florida's 13th Congressional District pleaded guilty in February. He was charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

Braddock was running for the Republican nomination for the 13th Congressional District in 2021. Though court documents do not name the target of his threats, information in the filings and media indicate it was Anna Paulina Luna, the frontrunner in that 2022 election.

Related

According to federal prosecutions, Braddock viewed Luna -- referred to in court documents as Victim-1, the Republican Party frontrunner -- as his only obstacle to winning the primary.

He disparaged Luna for months to her peers and tried to involve himself in her life, court documents show. Then, in June 2021, during a phone call with one of Luna's acquaintances, he threatened to have her murdered.

The court documents state he threatened to "call up my Russian-Ukrainian hit squad" who could make Luna "disappear."

"I will be the next congressman for this district. Period. End of discussion," he said, according to federal prosecutors. "And anybody going up against me is [expletive] ignorant for doing so."

He continued by calling Luna "ignorant" and because of that, "I don't have a problem taking her out, but I'm not going to do that dirty work myself, obviously."

Then in November 2021, Braddock flew to Thailand and then settled in the Philippines where he remained until surrendering to Manila authorities in June 2023.

In September 2024, he was indicted and deported to the United States to stand trial.

Luna is currently serving her second term as the U.S. House Representative for Florida's 13 Congressional District.

Latest Headlines

2 Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside D.C. Jewish museum
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside D.C. Jewish museum
May 22 (UPI) -- Two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot dead Wednesday night outside Washington's Capital Jewish Museum where an event was being hosted by the American Jewish Committee, officials and authorities said.
U.S. blacklists two alleged high-ranking Cartel del Noreste members
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. blacklists two alleged high-ranking Cartel del Noreste members
May 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned two high-ranking members of the notorious Cartel del Noreste gang, as the Trump administration cracks down transnational criminal organizations.
Rules Committee advances budget bill to full House after 22-hour hearing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rules Committee advances budget bill to full House after 22-hour hearing
May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Rules Committee, after 22 hours of proceedings, advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda that experts say would add $3 trillion to the federal deficit and negatively affect poorest of Americans
Judge: DHS violated court order by deporting migrants to South Sudan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge: DHS violated court order by deporting migrants to South Sudan
May 21 (UPI) -- The Trump administration violated a previous court order when it deported at least six migrants to South Sudan, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
DOJ to drop police reform decrees in Minneapolis, Louisville
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ to drop police reform decrees in Minneapolis, Louisville
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is working toward dropping reform agreements with police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, Ky., after killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in those cities drew national attention.
NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators visit Trump at White House
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators visit Trump at White House
WASHINGTON, May 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump welcomed the University of Florida's men's basketball team to the White House on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its 2025 NCAA championship season.
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
May 21 (UPI) -- A meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump Wednesday became tension-filled when Trump aired a video of South Africans who he said sought to kill White Afrikaner
Education secretary defends 15.3% agency budget cut in 'final mission'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Education secretary defends 15.3% agency budget cut in 'final mission'
May 21 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Linda McMahon, testifying before a House subcommittee on Wednesday, defended a 15.3% leaner budget from last year as part of the department's "final mission."
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
May 21 (UPI) -- A Delta flight that made an emergency landing in Atlanta in February had no visible oil in its right engine, the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Wednesday.
U.S. government accepts Qatar's gift of $400M luxury jet to use as Air Force One
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. government accepts Qatar's gift of $400M luxury jet to use as Air Force One
May 21 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday formally accepted a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet valued at $400 million from Qatar to convert as Air Force One, the Defense Department confirmed Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president

Follow Us