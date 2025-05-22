Trending
U.S. News
May 22, 2025 / 12:24 AM / Updated at 12:55 AM

2 Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside D.C. Jewish museum

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

May 22 (UPI) -- Two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot dead Wednesday night outside Washington's Capital Jewish Museum where an event was being hosted by the American Jewish Committee, officials and authorities said.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters in a press conference that one person, the suspected shooter from Chicago, is in custody.

Police were notified of shots fired at 9:08 p.m. EDT outside the museum near the intersection of 3rd and F Street Northwest.

Related

Officers found two people, a man and a woman -- later identified as Israeli embassy staff members -- unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, injuries that they succumbed to, she said.

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, said those killed were a young couple about to be engaged.

"The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem," he said. "They were a beautiful couple who came to enjoy an evening in Washington's culture center."

Smith said the suspect was seen pacing back and forth outside the museum before approaching a group of four people, pulling out a handgun and shooting both victims.

Event security detained the suspect who then entered the museum, she said.

"The suspect chanted, 'Free, free Palestine' while in custody," she said, identifying the suspect at 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser suggested the attack was terrorism.

"We will not tolerate this violence or hate in our city," she said. "We will not tolerate any acts of terrorism, and we're going to stand together as a community in the coming days and weeks to send a clear message that we will not tolerate anti-Semitism."

Assistant Director Steven Jensen of the FBI Washington Field Office said they are aiding the MPD in the homicide investigation and will to see if it reaches the threshold of a crime of terrorism or a hate crime.

The shooting occurred as the American Jewish Center was hosting an event at the museum.

AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement they are "devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that she was at the scene of the crime. Leiter said she had handed him a cellphone following the shooting.

"On the end of the line was the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who told me that his administration is going to everything it can possibly do to fight and end anti-Semitism and the hatred that's being directed -- the demonization and the delegitimization of the State of Israel," he said.

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social, the American president called for the end of anti-Semitic violence.

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on anti-Semitism, must end NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," he said.

"Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things can happen!"

Latest Headlines

Rules Committee advances budget bill to full House after 22-hour hearing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rules Committee advances budget bill to full House after 22-hour hearing
May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Rules Committee, after 22 hours of proceedings, advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda that experts say would add $3 trillion to the federal deficit and negatively affect poorest of Americans
Judge: DHS violated court order by deporting migrants to South Sudan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge: DHS violated court order by deporting migrants to South Sudan
May 21 (UPI) -- The Trump administration violated a previous court order when it deported at least six migrants to South Sudan, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
DOJ to drop police reform decrees in Minneapolis, Louisville
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ to drop police reform decrees in Minneapolis, Louisville
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is working toward dropping reform agreements with police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, Ky., after killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in those cities drew national attention.
NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators visit Trump at White House
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators visit Trump at White House
WASHINGTON, May 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump welcomed the University of Florida's men's basketball team to the White House on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its 2025 NCAA championship season.
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
May 21 (UPI) -- A meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump Wednesday became tension-filled when Trump aired a video of South Africans who he said sought to kill White Afrikaner
Education secretary defends 15.3% agency budget cut in 'final mission'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Education secretary defends 15.3% agency budget cut in 'final mission'
May 21 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Linda McMahon, testifying before a House subcommittee on Wednesday, defended a 15.3% leaner budget from last year as part of the department's "final mission."
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
May 21 (UPI) -- A Delta flight that made an emergency landing in Atlanta in February had no visible oil in its right engine, the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Wednesday.
U.S. government accepts Qatar's gift of $400M luxury jet to use as Air Force One
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. government accepts Qatar's gift of $400M luxury jet to use as Air Force One
May 21 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday formally accepted a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet valued at $400 million from Qatar to convert as Air Force One, the Defense Department confirmed Wednesday.
More than 900 tornadoes make this season worst since 2011
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More than 900 tornadoes make this season worst since 2011
The 2025 tornado season in the United States is the most active in over a decade, with more preliminary tornado reports by May 20 than in any year since 2011.
Microsoft, DOJ take down Lumma Stealer malware sites
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Microsoft, DOJ take down Lumma Stealer malware sites
May 21 (UPI) -- Microsoft, the Department of Justice and others have thwarted the use of the Lumma Stealer malware that globally has infected nearly 400,000 computers.

Trending Stories

Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president

Follow Us