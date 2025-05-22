Trending
U.S. News
May 22, 2025 / 10:59 AM

One person reported shot outside of CIA headquarters

By Ian Stark
A woman was reportedly shot in a 'security incident' outside of the CIA headquarters on Thursday. File Pool Photo by Dennis Brack/UPI
A woman was reportedly shot in a 'security incident' outside of the CIA headquarters on Thursday. File Pool Photo by Dennis Brack/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- A woman was reportedly shot outside CIA headquarters Thursday morning in what officials have described as a "security incident."

Fairfax County Police said non-fatal the shooting took place at 4 a.m. EDT on the 900 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean, Va., ABC News, NBC News and WTOP reported.

"Not much detail available but what I am told through a source is that an individual was shot," WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green said, after speaking with a CIA spokesperson. "It's not clear how that shooting transpired or who did the shooting."

A woman, identified as 27-year-old Monia Spadaro, crashed into a gate at CIA headquarters and was being treated for gunshot wounds, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The front gate of the CIA headquarters was shuttered "until further notice," the agency said in a post on social media following the incident.

