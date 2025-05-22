Trending
House passes Trump's legislative agenda bill

By Ian Stark
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a press conference after a House Republican Conference meeting attended by President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a press conference after a House Republican Conference meeting attended by President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill squeaked through the House Thursday after modifications were made to appease the GOP House member holdouts.

A 45-page amendment to the bill accepted in the House Rules Committee addressed the start date of Medicaid work requirements, which was moved from the first day of 2029 to the last day of 2026, and expanded the conditions for states that could lose some for their federal payments should they provide coverage for undocumented people.

The bill received a 215-214 final vote just before 7 a.m. EDT after it passed a procedural vote around 3 a.m. Thursday by four votes at 217-212. Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio were the only two Republicans who voted no in the final ballot, while House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris, R-Md., voted "present."

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke during a press conference held after the vote, and said that "Today the House has passed generational, truly nation-shaping legislation," and that he and the GOP House members look forward to the Senate's "timely consideration" of the legislation, with hope of its arrival on Trump's desk to sign by July 4.

It is expected that Republicans in the Senate will not accept most of the policy conditions that were priorities for the House GOP sticklers.

