May 20, 2025 / 3:25 PM / Updated at 12:06 AM

Rules Committee advances budget bill to full House after 22-hour hearing

By Allen Cone & Chris Benson
House Speaker Mike Johnson (seen Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.), R-La., faces an uphill battle to unify his caucus around the package where it will face its own challenge in the full Senate. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Rules Committee, after 22 hours of proceedings, late Wednesday advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda that experts say would add $3 trillion to the federal deficit and negatively affect the poorest of Americans.

The House Rules Committee adopted the bill in an 8-4 vote along party lines. They first met shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday to consider the 1,116-page budget that is roughly $7 trillion

The Finance Committee late Sunday approved the legislation 17-16 along party lines with four Republicans who rejected the bill the first time on Friday voting present: Ralph Norman of Oklagoa, Chip Roy of Texas, Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma.

"What the hell are you guys so scared of, that you guys are holding this hearing at 1 in the morning?" Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said. "If Republicans are so proud of what is in this bill, then why are you trying to ram it through in the dead of the night?"

The full House must also vote to adopt the rule first before taking up the underlying bill. Republicans hope to move the House bill, with no support from Democrats, to the Senate by Memorial Day on Monday.

With the GOP holding a slim majority of 220-212, House Speaker Mike Johnson can afford to lose more than three GOP votes. Party hardliners and moderates from vulnerable districts have failed to agree on key issues that include Medicaid, federal clean energy programs and tax breaks to states.

Three House seats were held by Democrats who died, including Gerry Connolly of Virginia on Wednesday.

At least five House GOP members considered vulnerable in the 2026 midterm elections -- including Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. -- have vowed to vote against the bill unless it ups the proposed state and local tax deduction from the current proposed $30,000.

The bill contains a massive overhaul of the tax code and deep spending cuts.

An amendment included speeding up work requirements for Medicaid to the end of 2026 rather than 2029.

It also tightens the definition of a "qualified alien" eligible for the program.

There is a new incentive for states that hadn't expanded Medicaid under Obamacare. It allows those states to pay 110% of Medicare rates for state directed payments as a way to finance Medicaid.

The Center on Budget and Policies Priorities estimates 36 million Medicaid enrollees could be at risk of losing coverage because of potential work requirements and other factors.

In December, there were 78,532,341 on Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

Also, the bill formalizes the so-called SALT cap, which would allow people to deduct state and local income taxes up to $40,000 for certain income groups. GOP leaders initially wanted cap of $30,000 but key New York, New Jersey and California Republicans vulnerable in the 2026 election, had refused to support it.

Republicans opted to phase out Biden energy tax credits sooner than planned. New projects must break ground within 60 days or be "in service" by the end of 2028 to qualify for the credits.

Earlier, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas,, a holdout, told CNN's Manu Raju he was "still looking to review more provisions and have more conversations."

"Yeah, I'm going to vote for it," Rep. Andy Biggs ,of Arizona, told CNN.

Medicaid changes and a $4 trillion debt limit increase, among other provisions.

The bill includes a $4 trillion debt limit.

Budget plan's analysis

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released data Tuesday that the House Republican's budget proposal and its tax provisions would cut federal revenue by around 10% of America's current national debt over the next decade.

The GOP bill proposal could cost American taxpayers $3.8 trillion over the next 10 years, according to a report this month by the Joint Committee on Taxation, which looked at the effect of tax policies versus spending cuts.

"This bill does not add to the deficit," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Monday during a press briefing.

On Friday, Moody's Ratings downgraded the U.S. debt citing the GOP proposal that Moody's says will tack on $4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years.

As proposed, the bill would extend Trump's tax cuts largely to the wealthiest Americans and cut personal income tax rates. It also establishes fresh tax reductions on tips, Social Security, overtime payments and loan interest on automobiles produced in the United States.

An analysis Monday by the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Wharton school projects that under the Republican plan, the lowest-income American citizens would end up paying more.

Leavitt said the Trump administration's Council of Economic Advisers claim that there's $1.6 trillion worth of savings in the GOP bill.

"That's the largest saving for any legislation that has ever passed Capitol Hill in our nation's history," Leavitt continued.

On Tuesday, the president was on Capitol Hill to meet with Johnson and lawmakers in order to push his legislative agenda.

"While I respect President Trump and understand the importance of passing this legislation, I will not do so at the expense of my district," Lawler posted on X Tuesday afternoon.

Lawler noted that his district was one of only three kept by a Republican that then-Vice President Kamala Harris had won in November's presidential election in a heavily-taxed Congressional district.

"For over two years, I have been abundantly clear to everyone from the President to House Leadership about the importance of lifting the cap on SALT," he said about state and local tax deduction caps.

