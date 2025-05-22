Trending
U.S. News
May 22, 2025 / 5:56 PM

U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs

By Chris Benson
Share with X
The FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection teamed up for a joint operation that recovered tens of millions of dollars worth of illegal e-cigarette products seized in Chicago, officials said Thursday. FDA Commissioner Martin Makary (pictured in March in Washington, D.C.) said the effort helps keeps e-cigs "out of the hands of our nation's youth." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection teamed up for a joint operation that recovered tens of millions of dollars worth of illegal e-cigarette products seized in Chicago, officials said Thursday. FDA Commissioner Martin Makary (pictured in March in Washington, D.C.) said the effort helps keeps e-cigs "out of the hands of our nation's youth." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of dollars worth of illegal e-cigarette products were seized in Chicago in a joint operation between the FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials said Thursday.

Officials say the sting in February that uncovered the China-originated packages was valued at about $33.8 million and were intended for distribution to multiple states.

Investigators uncovered several illegal e-cig brands such as Snoopy Smoke, Raz and more.

"We continue to see an increased number of shipments of vaping related products packaged and mislabeled to avoid detection," said Bret Koplow, acting director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.

Related

The FDA and CBP sit on a joint federal task force focused on e-cigarette enforcement activity.

"However, we have been successful at preventing these shipments from entering the U.S. supply chain," Koplow said, despite efforts to "conceal the true identity of these unauthorized e-cigarette products."

February's seizure in Illinois was part of a joint federal operation to examine incoming U.S. shipments and prevent the entry of illegal e-cigarettes.

"Seizures of illegal e-cigarettes keep products that haven't been authorized by the FDA out of the United States and out of the hands of our nation's youth," said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.

On Thursday, the FDA said many of the unauthorized shipments contained vague product descriptions with incorrect values in an "apparent attempt to evade duties."

According to federal officials, most shipments violate the FDA's food, drug and cosmetic laws, while other products get confiscated due to intellectual property right violations on trademarked items.

Additionally, they added that FDA officials sent import letters warning 24 tobacco importers.

At the end of April, border agents busted a shipment of some 17,500 fake brand cigarettes from Vietnam valued at nearly $730,000 after pausing its arrival in Miami and intercepting it days later in Texas.

Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago made 121 seizures that contained more than 3.2 million banned electronic nicotine devices worth over $81 million, and the agency made a similar million-dollar seizure in June of illegal vape pens offloaded from China.

Latest Headlines

Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
May 22 (UPI) -- American defense contractor L3 Technologies Inc. will pay tens of millions in fines after admitting to submitting a slew of false business info to U.S. military departments and other federal agencies.
In 'horrific' scene, small jet crashes in San Diego military neighborhood
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In 'horrific' scene, small jet crashes in San Diego military neighborhood
May 22 (UPI) -- A small jet plane crashed near a military housing neighborhood outside San Diego but the number of onboard fatalities is not yet known.
NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season this year
May 22 (UPI) -- The Atlantic storm season could produce up to 19 named storms, including up to 10 hurricanes and five major storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Trump legislative agenda bill: Medicaid cuts and tax breaks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump legislative agenda bill: Medicaid cuts and tax breaks
May 21 (UPI) -- The House early Thursday passed President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill after easing some Republican opposition in the chamber, sending it to the Senate.
Federal judge blocks Trump administration's mass layoffs at Education Department
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Trump administration's mass layoffs at Education Department
May 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts issued an injunction Thursday that blocks the Trump administration from its plan to dismantle the Department of Education, and that those employees fired from the department be rehired.
2 Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside Washington Jewish museum
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
2 Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside Washington Jewish museum
May 22 (UPI) -- Two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot dead Wednesday night outside Washington's Capital Jewish Museum where an event was being hosted by the American Jewish Committee, officials and authorities said.
Supreme Court blocks creation of religious public charter school
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court blocks creation of religious public charter school
May 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided Thursday that the state of Oklahoma will not be permitted to create the first-ever religious public charter school with a deadlocked decision only a sentence in length.
Kid Cudi to testify on past with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in federal trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kid Cudi to testify on past with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in federal trial
May 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Kid Cudi will take the stand Thursday in the closed door federal sex-trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs in a big day for prosecutors.
One person reported shot outside of CIA headquarters
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
One person reported shot outside of CIA headquarters
May 22 (UPI) -- A woman was wounded by gunfire Thursday morning outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia in what the agency has called a "security incident."
Google reduces donation to California newsrooms after Newsom budget plan cuts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Google reduces donation to California newsrooms after Newsom budget plan cuts
May 22 (UPI) -- Google announced Wednesday it has reduced its funding contribution for newsrooms across California, following the lead of Governor Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., who made a similar cut from his budget plan.

Trending Stories

Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
North Korean warship has 'serious accident' at launch
North Korean warship has 'serious accident' at launch
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
2 women accused of helping 10 inmates escape New Orleans jail
2 women accused of helping 10 inmates escape New Orleans jail
Trump legislative agenda bill: Medicaid cuts and tax breaks
Trump legislative agenda bill: Medicaid cuts and tax breaks

Follow Us