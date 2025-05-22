Trending
May 22, 2025 / 1:32 PM

Federal judge blocks Trump administration's mass layoffs at Education Department

By Ian Stark
President Donald Trump appears with Education Secretary Linda McMahon in March, when Trump issued an executive order that sought to close the department, despite the Department of Education Organization Act that clearly prohibits that from the executive branch. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Donald Trump appears with Education Secretary Linda McMahon in March, when Trump issued an executive order that sought to close the department, despite the Department of Education Organization Act that clearly prohibits that from the executive branch. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

May 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts issued an injunction Thursday that blocks the Trump administration from its plan to dismantle the Department of Education, and that those employees recently fired from the department be rehired.

U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun stated in his ruling: "The Department must be able to carry out its functions and its obligations under the [Department of Education Organization Act] and other relevant statutes as mandated by Congress."

Education Department spokesperson Madi Biedermann stated Thursday that the administration "will immediately challenge this on an emergency basis."

Joun ruled on the first civil action that was filed by the State of New York against Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon and Somerville Public Schools of Massachusetts against President Donald Trump that stated "a preliminary injunction is warranted to return the Department to the status quo such that it can comply with its statutory obligations."

President Donald Trump had issued an executive order in March that sought to close the department, despite the Department of Education Organization Act, which shows that as the Department was created by Congress, it can only be closed by an act of Congress.

